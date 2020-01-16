The number of calls local businesses make to police to report activity by homeless individuals doubled last year, according to data from the Pueblo Police Department.

The McDonald's restaurant on U.S. 50 generated the most calls for service to the police department regarding problems with homeless individuals. There were 26 such calls from the restaurant in 2019, up from 11 in 2018, according to the data, which was shared by the Community Commission on Housing & Homelessness during a pitch asking the Pueblo City Council to support a plan discouraging panhandling.

The reports to police mostly involve loitering or homeless individuals asking customers for money on the premises, according to the department.

The other four businesses that generated the most homeless calls for service in 2018 and 2019 were the Loaf 'N Jug on South Santa Fe Avenue; the 7-Eleven on North Elizabeth Street; the Loaf 'N Jug along U.S. 50 near the U.S. 50 McDonald's; and a Circle K whose location was not disclosed.

In total, Pueblo businesses made 109 homeless calls for service in 2019, up from 54 in 2018.

And homeless calls for service around the city — not just strictly related to businesses — have risen as well.

From January through November 2019, there were 675 such calls to the police department, up from 515 the previous year. Data for December 2019 is not yet available.

The biggest year-to-year increases in these type of calls came in the summer months. There were 70, 129, and 116 from July through September 2019, while there were 56, 48, and 52 in those same months in 2018.

Calls regarding issues involving the homeless come in daily and make up a significant chunk of the department's call volume, said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega, the public information officer for the Pueblo Police Department.

When officers respond to those calls, they always ask the homeless individual where they're from and what resources they have available to them. Police also offer information on other resources if they know of any.

"To me, we're a lot more progressive than other places," Ortega said. "We don't just go and kick them in the butt and make them go somewhere else; we try to do something with them. We're limited in what we can do, but we try."

The Police Department recently implemented a transit program in which grant money is used to purchase homeless people bus tickets to get back to the communities they came from, as long as they have family and resources in place to help them.

Ortega said that's why officers who contact homeless individuals always ask where they're from.

The Community Commission on Housing & Homelessness recently pitched a campaign idea to the city that would discourage panhandling and instead ask residents to donate money to providers that serve the homeless.

Part of the mission of that campaign — if the city decides to help fund it, as the county already has — would be to reduce the number of people who frequent businesses to loiter and panhandle.

