The day-to-day work of a police officer can be full of potential dangers — many of which are hidden around a corner or even stowed away in an attic.

When police arrive at a potential crime scene, a line of sight is an important aspect to have.

In an effort to increase the safety of officers and the public, Pueblo Community College students have designed the Cop Camera — an invention that lets officers attach a body camera to a pole that can peer around corners and into dark hard-to-reach places, such as attics, cellars and alleys.

PCC gave the department 100 Cop Cameras on Thursday during a ceremony at the school’s STEM program facilities on campus — one for every Pueblo PD vehicle.

“What I want you to imagine is an officer in a high-stress situation — and we suspect that somebody may be hiding in an attic. Imagine — prior to having this tool — the officers potentially having to stick their head into that attic to look for an individual, and it’s pitch black up there,” said Police Chief Troy Davenport, an alumnus of PCC.

“If the officer gets assaulted, then it ratchets that situation to a new level.”

Davenport said, ironically, the Cop Camera also has the potential of making situations safer for suspects as well.

“Because if we can see them minus that assault, we can engage different tactics and take our time and get that person out of there without injury to the suspects.”

Davenport said the department hasn’t even realized all the safety aspects the camera can deliver.

The cameras are the brainchild of Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega.

The idea came to him two years ago, after he was out on a call with officers and they needed to search an attic.

“We basically used a little girl’s belt and tied a camera to a baseball bat to look through an attic. I just thought that there had to be a better way,” Ortega said.

That’s when Ortega took his idea to PCC. Ortega graduated from the law enforcement academy at PCC before he became an officer.

“I just came to PCC to kind of see what they would tell me — and not necessarily thinking I’d walk away with anything,” Ortega admitted.

Coincidentally, the school was looking for a project for a grant it had already secured. The project was funded by a PCC CHAMP grant (Colorado Helps Advanced Manufacturing Program) and the STEM Center. The project cost approximately $5,000.

“They started introducing me to people, and before I knew it, there were students asking me what they needed to build,” Ortega said.

Former PCC students Tom Martinez and Charles Owen Engen worked with Ortega on the design. There were six generations of attachments tested before the final design was created.

Other participants in the project were Joey Mathews, director of PCC STEM Career and Technical Education; Wayne Schwarze, PCC machining technology program faculty; and Nate German, Stephanie Gama and Zachariah Daugherty, machining technology students.

“This project was a superb opportunity for PCC STEM students to give them a chance to work closely with community stakeholders and to learn valuable skills throughout the engineering design process, including communication persistence and teamwork,” Mathews said.

Officers tested the product in the field throughout the process and provided feedback for improvements.

The camera holder is made with a 3D printer using acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, the same plastic used to make Lego bricks. It takes eight hours to print one holder. The Cop Camera also contains electronics for a battery-operated light, a high-grade aluminum plate and pole connector, and a PVC pole. It also has a fish-eye mode.

Officers attach their body camera to the holder, then view footage on their cellphone through the body camera app. The time from initial design to the final product was two years.

Five PCC students — two from the STEM program, and three from the machining technology program — designed the product and school officials said many more helped with the assembly.

“This is a very fulfilling experience to create something and then have somebody use it, whether it’s something small or large,” Engen said.

Engen, who is a student at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, designed all the electronics and the specifications that needed to be met in order to facilitate the product that Ortega wanted.

PCC President Patty Erjavec said this project is a proud moment for Pueblo Community College.

“It has been a journey these last couple of years to get to this point," she said. "I am so darn proud of our students — to bring this together, to make sure that we just a small, small piece in making sure that they (officers) are safe when they are out on the streets is quite humbling.”

