CANON CITY — A free “Legends!” concert is set to be presented by the U.S. Air Force Academy Band at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at Canon City High School, 1313 College Ave.

The chamber recital series will be presented by five members of the academy band and feature masterworks by legendary musical composers Bach, Grieg, Enescu and Hindemith. The band also will premiere Dutch Composer Raaf Hekkema’s evocative portrait of “Aeneas,” a distant ancestor to the legendary founders of Rome, Romulus and Remus.

The event is sponsored by Fremont County Community Concert Association. The concert is free and open to the public.

