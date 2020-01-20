Bring Power Home

rally Monday

Bring Power Home will sponsor a Pre-City Council Meeting Rally at 5 p.m. Monday at 1 City Hall Place.

The rally is to show support for breaking away from Black Hills Energy's control and unfair practices.

The public is asked to show its support by wearing the “Vote For Public Power” green T-shirt. For those who do not have one of the shirts, one may be picked up at the door.

On the agenda will be Black Hills’ effort to get City Council to stop all efforts on municipalization. Council will vote on Black Hills’ proposition at the meeting.

United Way to host

Mentor Appreciation Dinner

United Way of Pueblo County will host a Mentor Appreciation Dinner scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

The event, which celebrates mentoring’s impact on the community, is open to the public.

Guest speaker is Lana Hailemariam, who has experience in ministry, education and tutoring and teen mentoring organizations.

RSVP through Tuesday by calling United Way at 225-8580 or by email at pueblomentor2020@gmail.com.