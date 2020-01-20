As the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump nears, dozens of protesters on Monday rallied outside Republican Sen. Cory Gardner's Pueblo office at the Thatcher Building, calling on Gardner to be unbiased during the trial.

"We're here to ask Sen. Cory Gardner to be a fair and impartial judge for the impeachment trial," said Jeri Jensen, a co-leader for a group called Pueblo Indivisible, which helped organize the rally. "He has endorsed President Trump for re-election and President Trump has helped Cory Gardner raise money for his campaign, so we're concerned about his ability to be fair and impartial.

"We're here today to ask him to support the call for witnesses, the call for documentary evidence. We want him to see the truth, hear the truth, and speak the truth and that's what we're here for today.

About 35 demonstrators lined the corner of Main Street from West Fifth to West Sixth streets in front of the Thatcher Building for about an hour as they held signs.

The signs had a range of messages on them, including "Listen to the voters," "Impartial Jurors Required," and "Over 15,000 Lies: Public Trust Gone."

Pueblo Indivisible and other groups got word out about the rally mainly through social media.

Trump's defense team and the prosecutors of his impeachment have been laying out their arguments over whether his conduct toward Ukraine warrants his removal from office, according to The Associated Press. The trial picks up Tuesday with what could be a fight over the ground rules, the AP reported. By then, both sides will have submitted briefs.

Jensen said in addition to to the impeachment process, she also has concerns about Gardner's lack of visibility and lack of willingness to speak out on matters to constituents.

"It's been a two-year focus of various Colorado Indivisible groups to get Cory Gardner to hold town halls and they've called him out on it numerous times and he hasn't," Jensen said.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy