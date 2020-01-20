In memory of her late husband, Jack “Doc” Seilheimer, Donna Seilheimer and family, in conjunction with the Colorado State University-Pueblo Foundation, have established an endowed scholarship for student-athletes pursuing a biology degree.

Student-athletes studying biology who are in good standing with athletics, biology and the overall CSU-Pueblo campus, are eligible to apply for the scholarship, which will be awarded with input from the athletic director in order to identify the top three applicants.

The first Doc Seilheimer Family Scholarship for Biology Academic/Athlete Scholarship will be awarded in the upcoming fall semester.



Jack Seilheimer joined the CSU-Pueblo family in 1963 as a biology instructor and assistant football coach. He progressed through the faculty ranks to full professor in 1974 and notably served as the dean of the College of Science and Mathematics from 1987 to 2000.



"He was one of the biggest supporters of the athletics program at CSU-Pueblo, and even after retiring from his assistant coaching duties, he supported athletics by attending as many basketball and football games as he could," said Haley Robinson, a spokeswoman for the university. "He went on to serve as the faculty-athlete representative, helping student-athletes find a balance between classes and competition."



“Dr. Seilheimer served the university and the profession in many ways over his distinguished career, and was a passionate advocate for students,” added Todd Kelly, president/CEO of the CSU-Pueblo Foundation. “He received numerous recognition awards during his career, including Faculty Member of the Year and Educator of the Year, and in 2006, received the inaugural Honorary Alumni Award from CSU-Pueblo Alumni Association."

Seilheimer retired in 2012 after 49 years of service. That same year, he was inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame and in 2013, received the President’s Medallion for Service to the university. He continued to serve as an adjunct faculty member until the summer semester of 2014.

He died on Oct. 26, 2014, at the age of 78.



For more information, call Sandy Lundahl, director of foundation scholarships at the CSU-Pueblo Foundation, at 549-2380.