It will be another busy week for the local high school winter sports teams as all will be in action this week.

La Junta basketball

The La Junta High School basketball teams will host The Vanguard School on Friday.

Games will be played at both Tiger Gym and the intermediate school gym. At Tiger Gym, the girls JV game will be at 4 p.m., followed by the girls varsity at 5:30 p.m. and the boys varsity at 7 p.m. At the intermediate school, the boys JV contest will be at 4 p.m., followed by the boys C team at 5:30 p.m.

Arkansas Valley girls swimming and diving

The Arkansas Valley girls swimming and diving team will be at the Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational this weekend. The meet will begin Friday and end on Saturday.

La Junta wrestling

The La Junta wrestling team will be in Pueblo today for a dual meet against Pueblo East. The meet will begin at 6 p.m. at the Eagles' gym.

This is the Tigers' only activity this week.

The La Junta girls wrestlers will be at a tournament at Poudre High School in Fort Collins on Saturday.

Swink basketball

The Swink basketball teams will host Rocky Ford on Friday. The first games will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Lions Den.

The Swink girls will travel to Walsenburg on Saturday to face John Mall. The first game will begin at 10 a.m.

The Swink boys were scheduled to face John Mall, however, the Panthers have forfeited the remainder of their varsity schedule because of a lack of players. The JV game will still be played.

Swink wrestling

The Swink wrestling teams will be in Holly on Friday for a four-way meet with County Line, Crowley County and Holly. The meet will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The Lions will travel to the Strasburg Invitational on Saturday. The tournament will start at 9 a.m.

Cheraw basketball

The Cheraw basketball teams will play three games spanning the next few days.

On Thursday, the Wolverines and Lady Wolverines will travel to Wiley with the first game scheduled for 4 p.m. Cheraw returns home on Friday to host Kim/Branson with the first contest to begin at 4 p.m. On Tuesday, Cheraw will host Manzanola. Basketball will begin at 5 p.m.

Rocky Ford basketball

The Rocky Ford High School basketball teams will play at Swink on Friday. The first game will tip off at 4:30 p.m.

Rocky Ford wrestling

The Rocky Ford wrestling teams will have a pair of dual meets this week.

On Thursday, the Meloneers will travel to Widefield with the first match to begin at 6 p.m. On Friday, Rocky hosts Buena Vista with the meet scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Fowler basketball

The Fowler High School basketball teams will have two games this week.

On Friday, the Lady Grizzlies will travel to Walsenburg to face John Mall. As previously mentioned, John Mall has forfeited the remaining boys varsity games, but the JV game will still be played.

On Saturday, Fowler will host Calhan. Basketball will begin at 1 p.m.

Fowler wrestling

The Fowler wrestling team will compete at the Strasburg Invitational on Saturday. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Grizzlies will host a dual meet with Peyton. The meet will begin at 6 p.m.

Manzanola basketball

The Manzanola High School basketball teams will have three games over the next few days.

On Thursday, the Bobcats and Lady Bobcats will travel to Blanca to face Sierra Grande. The first game will begin at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Manzy will host Centennial (San Luis) at 1 p.m. Manzanola will travel to Cheraw on Tuesday with the first game to begin at 5 p.m.

Las Animas basketball

The Las Animas High School basketball teams will play two road games this week.

On Friday, the Trojans and Lady Trojans will travel to Ordway to face Crowley County. The first game will begin at 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, Las Animas will be at Rye with basketball action to begin at 1 p.m.

Las Animas wrestling

The Las Animas wrestling teams will be in Aurora this weekend.

On Friday, the Trojans will have dual meets against Eaglecrest and Overland at Eaglecrest High School. They will then compete in the Armando Rodriguez Memorial Invitational, also at Eaglecrest, on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

McClave basketball

The McClave High School basketball teams will play two games away from home this week.

On Friday, the Cardinals and Lady Cardinals will be at Eads with the first game to begin at 4 p.m. On Saturday, McClave travels to Springfield with basketball slated to begin at 4 p.m.

County Line wrestling

The County Line Rivals wrestling team will have several meets this week.

On Thursday, the Rivals will be in Yuma for dual meets with Yuma and Lamar, which begins at 5 p.m. On Friday, they will be in Holly for a four-way meet with Crowley County, Holly and Swink, with the first contest beginning at 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, County Line will be at the Strasburg Invitational, which will begin at 9 a.m.

Crowley County basketball

The Crowley County High School basketball teams will have two home games this weekend.

On Friday, the Chargers and Lady Chargers will host Las Animas with the first game beginning at 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, they will host Hoehne with basketball to begin at 2 p.m.

Crowley County wrestling

The Crowley County wrestling team will be in Holly for a four-way meet with County Line, Holly and Swink, which begins at 4:30 p.m. The Chargers will then travel to Westcliffe on Saturday for the Custer County Invitational, which will begin at 9 a.m.

Kim/Branson basketball

The Kim/Branson co-op high school basketball team will have two games over the next few days.

On Friday, the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs will be at Cheraw with the first contest to begin at 4 p.m. On Monday, they will host Felt (Okla.) beginning at 2:30 p.m.

