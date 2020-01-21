All of the local high school wrestling teams were busy with tournaments last weekend.

Santa Fe League meet

The Santa Fe League meet took place last Thursday in Walsenburg.

Rocky Ford was second in the tournament with 217 points. The Meloneers trailed only John Mall, which scored 222. Placing for Rocky were Joe Zamora, who won the 126-pound championship; Jadon Baldonado, who won at 160; Jesse Tapia, who won at 220; Peyton Froman, who won at 285; Michael Maldonado, who was second at 120; Quinton Venard, who was second at 132; Santino Mendoza, who was third at 138; Sebastian Ortega, who was third at 145; David Medina, who was third at 152; Dominic Gauna, who was third at 106; Izaiah Tapia, who was third at 160; Isiah Garcia, who was third at 170; Ignacio Perez-Rodriguez, who was third at 182; Mateo Martinez, who was fourth at 106; David Duran, who was fourth at 113; D.J. Baca, who was fourth at 120; Jadon Huerta, who was fourth at 152; Kevin Tillman, who was fourth at 220; and Ricardo Rocha, who was fourth at 285.

Crowley County was third with 124. The Charger placers were Adam Schulz, who won the 170-pound championship; Jaden Harris, who won at 195; JoAllen Baker, who was second at 145; Curran Holloran, who was second at 182; Tach Brewer, who was second at 138; Skeeter Baker, who was fourth at 160; Jayce Bauer, who was fifth at 106; Dillon Buford, who was fifth at 120; Isaiah Camacho, who was fifth at 132; Raina Watkins, who was sixth at 113; and Kyle Tuttle, who was sixth at 160.

Swink took fourth place with 90 points. Placing for the Lions were Michael Romero, who won at 106; Matthew Mendoza, who was second at 160; Tatum White, who was third at 113; John Rocha, who was fourth at 126; Jed Garcia, who was fourth at 132; and Garlon Guiren, who was fourth at 138.

Fowler placed fifth with 78½ points. Placing for the Grizzlies were J.J. Horn, who was second at 220; Jasper Smith, who was second at 285; Gavin Unrein, who was third at 195; Boyd Rogers, who was fourth at 145; Orin Carnes, who was fourth at 170; Robert Roe, who was fifth at 152; Cutler Hampton, who was sixth at 126; and Ashton Cash, who was sixth at 145.

Las Animas was eighth with 20½ points. Placing for the Trojans were Alex Torres, who was third at 132; Randon Nickell, who was sixth at 120; and Kolby Wolf, who was eighth at 126.

Mel Smith Invitational

La Junta was at the Mel Smith Invitational in Florence on Friday and Saturday, and the Tigers finished in 13th place with 81 points.

Placing for the Tigers were Isaiah Gamez, who was second at 113; Mitchell Peabody, who was third at 195; Jeremiah Martinez, who was fifth at 113; and Wyatt Hoeppner, who was sixth at 182.

Eads Invitational

The County Line Rivals hosted the Eads Invitational on Saturday. County Line, Las Animas, Swink and a JV team from La Junta competed in the tournament.

County Line took third place with 106 points. Placing for the Rivals were Jaime Ibarra, who won the 182-pound championship; Chase Stolzenberger, who was second at 285; A.J. Wilk, who was third at 170; Brooks Jones, who was third at 195; Taite Johnson, who was third at 220; Tate Krentz, who was fourth at 132; Cade Zordel, who was fourth at 160; Christopher Torres, who was fourth at 170; Angel Medina, who was fourth at 182; Brenden Reifschneider, who was fifth at 120,

Swink placed sixth with 80 points. The Lion placers were Romero, who won at 106 pounds; White, who won at 113; and Mendoza, who was second at 160.

La Junta was ninth with 30 1/2 points. For the Tigers, Benny Diego Gonzales was third at 106; Masen Gonzales was fifth at 285; and Orlando Whatley was fifth at 113.

Las Animas finished 11th with 22 points. Placers for the Trojans was Torres, who was second at 126.

Top of the Rockies

Rocky Ford was at the Top of the Rockies Tournament, which took place last Friday and Saturday at Centaurus High School in Lafayette.

The Meloneers finished in 13th place. They were led by Tapia, who won the championship at 220 pounds. Baldonado was fourth at 160, and Froman was sixth at 285.

Gene Gagliardi Invitational

Crowley County and Fowler were at the Gene Gagliardi Invitational, which took place last Saturday at Donnelly Gym in Trinidad.

Crowley County won the tournament with 198 points. Placing for the Chargers were Brewer, who won the 138-pound title; Skeeter Baker, who won at 160; Schulz, who won at 170; Harris, who won at 195; Case Buford, who was second at 132; Dillon Buford, who was third at 120; Holloran, who was third at 182; JoAllen Baker, who was fourth at 145; Isaiah Camacho, who was fifth at 132; Sam Parker, who was fifth at 170; Bauer, who was sixth at 106;and Watkins, who was sixth at 113.

Fowler finished ninth with 61 1/2 points. The Grizzly placers included Carnes, who was second at 170; Jasper Smith, who was second at 285; Rogers, who was third at 138; and Roe, who was fifth at 145.

