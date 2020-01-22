Bring Power Home urges residents to take charge on municipalization

On Monday night, the Pueblo City Council is set to vote on an agreement Black Hills Energy has proposed to maintain its place as the city’s energy provider while still allowing voters to decide on municipalization this year.

But before that vote, members of the local group Bring Power Home is planning a rally in front of City Hall to urge the city to break away from Black Hills and form its own municipal electric utility — and they want residents to be able to vote on the matter.

The group sent out an email recently asking members to wear their green Bring Power Home shirts to the rally — or to pick one up when they arrive.

"City Council needs to see a great showing of 100 people or more in a sea of green shirts," the email read.

Bring Power Home has been an advocate for municipalization and brings a steady presence at council meetings whenever that topic is on the agenda.

The agreement that the council is set to vote on Monday night comes about a year after the city and Black Hills have discussed municipalization.

The highlights of the deal include:

Black Hills agreeing not to seek an increase in base electric rates before Jan. 1, 2025.

Black Hills cooperating with the city to accomplish the city’s goal of becoming a 100% renewable energy municipality by 2035.

Before Dec. 31, 2022, Black Hills would issue a request for proposals for renewable electric generation in an aggregate amount of up to 200 megawatts, which the utility estimates would result in anticipated savings of between $117 million to $284 million for ratepayers over 20 years.

Vance Crocker, the vice president of Colorado electric operations for Black Hills, recently amended the agreement to include a caveat that the city could still introduce a ballot question asking voters whether the city should break away from Black Hills and create its own utility. If voters decided against municipalization and kept Black Hills in place, the agreement would still be honored by Black Hills.

