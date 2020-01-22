Swallows Charter Academy senior Alyssa Stevenson looked up to the upperclassmen on the school’s girls basketball team when she was a freshman.

Now, as one of those upperclassmen, she helps lead the team.

“They’re like assistant coaches and leaders in practice,” she said. “Now I’m one of those players. It’s kind of a cool feeling.”

Stevenson is a wing on offense, averaging 7.6 points per game and is one of the best outside shooters on the team. On defense, Stevenson is a bully down low and a key rebounder. She averages 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals a contest.

Her versatility is what makes her one of the Spartans’ best players.

“I’ve played so many positions since my freshman year I think I can play everything if I wanted to,” she said. “I like being down low, but I also like to shoot.”

In middle school Stevenson was timid, often hesitant to hoist up shots. She often came in to the game off the bench.

But in high school Stevenson has found her shot, and become a starter on the Spartans squad.

Her outside shooting helped lead SCA to a 53-51 win over Dolores Huerta earlier this month. The win was the first home win in school history, and Stevenson knocked down three 3-pointers in the second half. She finished with 13 points that night.

“I’m not scared of people anymore,” she said. “I’ve shot more and upped my game.”

Stevenson and fellow senior Jessie Vallejos are the heart and soul of the team, offering a unique chemistry.

Friends off the court as well, the two take pride in being the Spartans’ team captains.

“We’ve been playing together since sixth grade and she’s always been the point guard and I’ve always been a wing so we’ve always had that chemistry passing back and forth to each other,” Stevenson said. “We are always looking to each other on the court to see if we’re open and we always talk things over.

“It’s nice having her next to me because we can talk about what we need to do to help the team.”

Both girls are positive influences on each other and the other girls on the team.

Stevenson prides herself on being a positive role model. She encourages and cheers her team on much like the upperclassmen did her when she was an up-and-coming player.

“Leadership means like telling the girls what place to be in and encouraging them when somebody is down or just hyping up the team,” Stevenson said.

Her leadership has paid off for the Spartans.

The team is 3-8 overall - the most wins in a season for the girls team in school history. Those wins include the squad’s first home win, first league win and first back-to-back win streak.

This is an accomplishment for Stevenson, who said she’s glad the team’s hard work has led to newfound successes.

“I’m glad this has happened my senior year,” she said. “As a freshman, we were one of the bottom teams. We were always that team that everyone wanted to beat down. But we’ve worked harder and now we’re close with other teams.”

Stevenson is realistic going forward this season.

While the team has improved, she just hopes to be able to rattle off a couple more victories and enjoy playing with her friends and teammates.

“I wouldn’t say we’re going to take league but if we work hard, I think we can beat some of the teams we’ve already beaten and maybe win a couple other games,” she said. “If we focus on working hard in the post and scoring points down in the post, I think we can win more games.”

