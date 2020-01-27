The La Junta City Council on Tuesday night was taking care of necessary appointments to boards and commissions.



The first section of appointments concerned appointments of council members to various boards. Ed Vela was appointed to the Utilities Board for the seat now occupied by Jim Goodwin. On the Planning Commission, current representatives Ed Vela and Jim Goodwin remain in their positions. Scott Eckhart remains on the Recreation Advisory Board. Eugene Mestas remains on the Retirement Board. Jim Goodwin replaces Ed Vela as council representative on the Senior Citizens Center Advisory Board. The current vacancy on the Tree Board is filled by new Councilwoman Chandra Ochoa.



The next section of board appointments involved citizens appointed by the mayor and ratified by the council unanimously. Jill Manley was appointed to the Board of Adjustment, term to expire Dec. 31, 2022. Michael Perez was appointed to the Planning Commission, term to expire Dec. 31, 2020. Kathy Martinez was appointed to the Senior Citizens Advisory Board, term to expire Dec. 31, 2020. Barbara Rains was appointed to the Senior Citizens Advisory Board, term to expire Dec. 31, 2022. Barrett Bender was appointed to the Recreation Advisory Board, term to expire Dec. 31, 2022. John Yergert was appointed to the Tourism Advisory Board, term to expire Dec. 31, 2022. Trevor Herasingh was appointed to the Urban Renewal Authority Board, term to expire Dec. 31, 2024.



Vela reported there are still some openings for the Senior Citizens Washington, D.C., Tour the last week of April.

Attorney Phil Malouff invited the Council to the annual meeting with the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center on Feb 25.

