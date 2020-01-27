Pueblo County Department of Public Health and Environment and state public health officials said Monday that although the risk to the general public is low for novel coronavirus in Colorado, they are preparing for a swift response if the virus is found in the state.

Christina Hopewell, communicable disease specialist in Pueblo, said individuals who have traveled to China within the past two weeks should monitor themselves for symptoms of respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath that develop within 14 days of exposure to the virus. Severe infections can result in bronchitis, pneumonia, or respiratory distress syndrome.

“Any traveler returning from China who develops respiratory symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Before going to a medical office, urgent care, or emergency department, travelers returning from China with respiratory symptoms should call their healthcare providers to discuss their recent travel history and their symptoms,” Hopewell said.

Health care providers who have suspected cases of the infection are asked to contact Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment at 583-4380.

Hopewell said Pueblo health officials would like to remind the community that Pueblo County does not have any persons under investigation for 2019 Novel Coronavirus, and the risk of the infection in the general U.S. population is very low.

“All of the confirmed cases in the United States have been linked directly with travel to the Wuhan, China, area. There are other respiratory viruses, such as influenza, that are currently circulating, and are much more likely to cause infection in the United States,” she said.

To date, Colorado has no confirmed cases of the virus.

The CDC has investigated three Colorado cases so far, all with travel history to China. Two of those patients have tested negative and results on the third are pending at CDC. Moving forward, the state will only report confirmed cases, and we will do so on the department’s 2019-nCoV web page, weekly on Wednesdays.

“At this time of year, there are many causes of respiratory illness in Colorado and around the globe,” said Rachel Herlihy, state communicable disease epidemiologist.

“It’s understandable that people may be worried about the appearance of a new virus, but the health risk to the general public in Colorado remains low.”

Health officials said it’s normal in situations like this to have cases under investigation because health care providers are being extra cautious looking for symptoms and members of the public have a heightened awareness of the situation.

“This heightened level of caution and awareness among the health care community and the general public is what we want,” said Tony Cappello, division director, Disease Control and Public Health Response.

“There’s a lot we still don’t know about the novel coronavirus, but we’re confident that Colorado’s response is strong, proactive, and collaborative. Coloradans’ safety is our top priority.”

Hopewell said the steps that people can take to prevent respiratory illness are very simple.

They include:

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are acceptable to use when soap and water are not easily accessible.Avoid individuals who are sick.If you are ill, stay home from work or school until you have been fever free for 24 hours without fever reducing medications.Cover coughs and sneezes. Most respiratory viruses are spread through respiratory droplets, which are small particles that can stay suspended in the air. Using a tissue or coughing into your elbow prevents those particles from being sprayed over long distances.Get your influenza vaccine.

Hopewell said for individuals specifically considering travel to China, CDC has recommended Americans avoid all non-essential travel to Hubei Province, China, particularly Wuhan.

Any person traveling to mainland China should practice enhanced medical precautions. In addition to the previous preventative measures:

Discuss traveling to China with your health care provider. Older adults and travelers with underlying medical conditions are at an increased risk of severe disease.

Avoid animals (alive or dead), live animal markets, and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat).

Hopewell said the virus is something that Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is monitoring closely, as with any emerging infectious disease.

“We are working with our local, regional, state, and federal partners to make sure that we have the most current information, guidance, and recommendations available. Our team, along with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, has been making sure that up-to-date information is available to healthcare providers in our community,” Hopewell said.

“Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment has staff members on-call 24/7/365 to respond to emergencies, provide guidance, and coordinate testing of individuals under investigation.”

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that have been associated with respiratory illness such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These viruses spread through coughing or sneezing, much like the flu. Some coronaviruses are common and regularly cause illness in the U.S. in the fall and winter.

To learn more about the 2019 novel coronavirus, including symptoms and prevention, visit the department’s 2019-nCoV web page, which also includes a link to outbreak data from the CDC. People who have general questions about 2019-nCoV can call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911, or by email at COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish.

