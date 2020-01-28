The driver of a 1987 Volkswagen was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon, about 1 mile north of Pueblo

The crash happened around 3:28 p.m. along northbound Interstate 25 near Exit 104, according to Colorado State Patrol trooper Thomas DeAntonio.

The accident occurred when the driver of a 2006 Buick Rendevous, who was traveling south in the right lane turned to the left, ran off the left side of the road and over the cable guard in the center median. The Buick went airborne across the left lane of northbound I-25 and collided into the front of the Volkswagen.

After colliding, the Buick landed east of I-25 down an embankment facing west. The Volkswagen caught on fire and ran off the right side of the road, down the embankment and came to a stop facing north on the east of I-25.

The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene. Pending further investigation by the Pueblo County Coroner's office, the identity of the driver will not be released.

The driver of the Buick, Regina Tarrow, of Pueblo, partially was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Parkview Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries and later was flown to a trauma center in Denver, indicated DeAntonio's report.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation closed the north lanes from the 29th Street Exit in Pueblo through the accident site for about four hours.

