Mamma Mia swept the Mickie Awards on Saturday night. The Picketwire Players is the oldest community theatre in the state, now in its 52nd year. The Mickie Awards are in their 22nd year.

Best Director Award went to Traci Salzbrenner; Best Actor to Jared Bateman, who played Sam Carmichael; Best Actress to Natalie Summers, who played Donna Sheridan. Jeffery Snyder, Skye in Mamma Mia, was best supporting actor. Best supporting actress went to Lexington Summers, for her performance as the daughter, Sophie Sheridan, who stirred up the trouble when she wanted to find her real father. Best technician was Desiree Goheen for her choreography of Mamma Mia.

The lifetime achievement award went to three outstanding musicians: the late J. Lane Brown, who died in 2010 but is fondly remembered, Marilyn Russell, who has performed in 15 shows, and Sally Kappel, who performed in 35 productions. In her tribute to these intrepid performers, Susie Sarlo (last year’s recipient of the award) said:

“They practiced and sweated over every score, every note, and made those of us on stage seem perfect in our imperfections. Many of us were rescued by their consummate professionalism when we sang the same verse twice or panicked when another actor did not make it on stage in time. They knew just what to do to cover for us and get us back on track.

“Genius seems such a little word to describe who these Awardees are and what they accomplished for Picketwire. For those of us not in their realm of brilliance, they made what they did look oh, so easy.”

She remembered the times someone casually asked Brown or Russell or Kappel to change something into a lower key not thinking of the musicianship needed to do this on the spur of the moment and as if it were no big deal.

The June Miles Spirit and Dedication Awards went to Bethany Horiuchi (Mamma Mia), Megan Crawford (The Crucible), Christian Smith Pumalpa and Justyce Gallegos (A Christmas Story). J.D. Carrica was Volunteer of the Year.

The Picketwire Board of Directors for 2020 was elected by 450 mail ballots, with anonymous ballots numbered to prevent duplication. The are Tracey Salzbrenner, president; Cameron Salzbrenner, vice president; Barbra Hjelmstad, treasurer; Heather Pidcock-Reed, secretary; Molly Borton, Brenda Erwin, Desiree Goheen, Scott Goheen, Jeff Jackson, Natalie Summers and Zach Zamora.

The 2020 Season of Shows announced at the Mickie Awards follows. Notably this year’s shows will be by three new directors and one novice director. Picketwire Players are very excited to see what these new directors bring to the stage.

Spring Production, The 39 Steps, Directed by Heather Pidcock-Reed. Audition Dates: Feb. 18 and 20; Production Dates: April 16, 17, 18.

Summer Musical, Chess, Directed by New Director, Stephen Mathews Jr. Auditions Dates: May 15 and 16; Production Dates: July 15, 16, 17, 18.

Fall Production, Peter Pan, Directed by New Director Rebecca Ayala. Auditions Dates: August 5 and 6; Production Dates: Oct. 15, 16, 17.

Christmas Production, Elf the Musical, Directed by New Director Angelica Leija. Audition Dates: Oct. 20 and 22; Production Dates: Dec. 10, 11, 12.

