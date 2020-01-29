At some point in their life, every young person has had a dream to be a dancer. That opportunity is available to all students in the Arkansas Valley through the dance classes offered by the By His Grace Worship Dance School in Rocky Ford.



By His Grace Worship Dance School is a nonprofit worship dance school that has been operating in the Arkansas Valley for the past eight and a half years. The dance school is currently housed in the Freewill Church in Rocky Ford, and has a mission “to teach the art of dance with a heart of worship, while promoting dance as a legitimate form of worship.”



During the school year classes are offered for students, ages three through adult, in ballet, theatrical, Israeli, and a boys-only fusion class. A tap class is offered during the summer camp.



New class registration will be held 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, and Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Freewill Church located at 500 South Ninth St. in Rocky Ford . There is a $15 registration fee, which includes a flexible funding platform, to make dance accessible to anyone – regardless of financial situation. Classes will begin on Feb. 17.



For further information, visit By His Grace Worship Dance School Facebook page where additional information and a complete class schedule can be found. For other questions text or call Director Charaki Yeomans at 719.565.8383.