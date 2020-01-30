The state's report card on infrastructure is not necessarily one to hang on a refrigerator this year, as officials with the Colorado Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers said Thursday there is room for improvement.

The organization gave 14 categories of infrastructure in Colorado an overall grade of a ‘C-.’ The 2020 Report Card for Colorado’s Infrastructure was released Thursday.

“With our rapidly growing population, we must ensure our roads, transit networks, water systems, levees, schools and more are equipped with adequate funding and maintenance,” said state Sen. Faith Winters, who also is the State Senate Transportation and Energy Committee Chair.

“Here in the Centennial State, it’s unacceptable to have our school facilities sit at a ‘D+’ and see needs that exceed the available funding to create environments for our kids to learn and play. I’m grateful ASCE proposed tangible solutions to tackle these infrastructure challenges head on.”

According to the report, civil engineers evaluated the following individual categories: aviation (B), bridges (C+), dams (C+), drinking water (C-), energy (C+), hazardous waste (C-), levees (D+), parks (C), rail (B-), roads (C-), schools (D+), solid waste (C-), transit (C-) and wastewater (C-). Schools received one of the lowest grades (D+), exhibiting needs that far exceed the funding available for necessary replacements, repairs or upgrades – adding up to an approximately $14 billion funding gap.

The Report Card, which did not list specific cities or areas in the state, was created as a public service to residents and policymakers to inform them of the infrastructure needs in their state. Civil engineers used their expertise and school report card letter grades to condense complicated data into an easy-to-understand analysis of Colorado’s infrastructure network.

Officials said Colorado’s transportation network has seen positive jumps since the 2010 report card, though it still faces challenges due to age, weather damage and lack of investment.

The overall condition of Colorado’s bridges is above-average. Of Colorado’s 8,786 bridges, 5.4% are rated structurally deficient, compared to 7.6% nationally, though 15.4% require repairs with an estimated cost of over $680 million.

Officials said environmental hazards — such as freeze-thaw, rock falls and scour — have increased the rate of bridge deterioration, making it difficult to protect against those threats.

The report stated that 44% of roads are in good condition as compared to the national average of 28%.

The report stated that over the last 10 years, Colorado Department of Transportation and transit agencies have stretched limited funding to improve and increase the capacity of the state’s surface transportation networks.

Officials said the ability to sustain these conditions is uncertain as Colorado’s gasoline tax has not increased since 1991 and the state is grappling with a growing population and aging assets.

The report said population growth in the state is causing overuse and wear and tear in Colorado’s drinking water systems and energy grid.

The average age of the state’s major drinking water treatment facilities and conveyance pipes is approaching 50 years — and with a standard design life of 50-60 years, many of the infrastructure components are approaching or have exceeded this range.

Officials said though drinking water capacity is currently sufficient, some rural areas are challenged to provide clean water to their constituents due to aging pipelines.

Water consumption in Colorado is nearly 50% lower than the national average. Officials said that is mostly due to a successful public education program focusing on water conservation implemented in the early 2000s by various water utilities.

The state’s energy grid is also challenged.

The report says existing transmission and distribution lines were not built to accommodate large amounts of renewable energy, and distribution lines are vulnerable to severe weather events, contributing to the average Coloradan experiencing 2.8 hours of power outages annually.

“While this compares favorably to the national average of 5.9 hours per customer per year, each outage has major impacts on quality of life and productivity. In the near and long-term, wildfires, heavy winds and floods will put increased stress on the state’s energy infrastructure,” the report stated.

Dams scored about the national average at a “C+.” In Colorado, the number and quality of Emergency Action Plans have significantly increased: Today, approximately 98% of high hazard potential dams now have an EAP, putting fewer residents at risk in the event of a dam failure.

“We believe Colorado is the most beautiful state in the nation, which is evident in the numbers of people moving and visiting each day,” said Peyton Gibson, 2020 ASCE Colorado Infrastructure Report Card chair.

“However, our roads, water systems, school buildings and more are being stress-tested by age, climate change and lack of revenues for our transportation network. As we look at this legislative calendar, Colorado infrastructure should be at the top of our legislators’ minds, and I hope they pay close attention to these recommendations.”

A full copy of the Report Card for Colorado’s Infrastructure is available at InfrastructureReportCard.org/Colorado.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517