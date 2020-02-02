Pueblo’s League of Women Voters will be celebrating its 75th anniversary on Feb. 15 with a reception at El Pueblo History Museum.

“We would hope that all women who have ever served in an elected office will attend, meet up and reminisce,” said Ruth Nerenberg, president of the Pueblo League of Women Voters.

The free reception will take place from 5:30-9 p.m. and will be open to the public, according to Nerenberg. It will feature artifacts from the league’s 75-year history, cake, refreshments and a presentation. Nerenberg said towels with the league’s logo also will be sold at the reception.

The presentation not only will showcase the contributions of the League of Women Voters since 1945, but also discuss local achievements in women’s suffrage before the advent of the league, featuring trailblazing state Rep. Carrie Clyde Holly.

“(Holly) was one of first three women elected to a state legislature, anywhere,” Nerenberg said. “She was also the first woman, anywhere, to have a bill passed.”

Over the past 75 years, the Pueblo League of Women Voters has worked to register voters, conducted voter education classes, and held community meetings on relevant issues, Nerenberg said.

Nerenberg has been president of the Pueblo League of Women Voters since 2016. She said her involvement in the league has been “exciting and interesting.”

“I keep finding more interesting people,” Nerenberg said. “Georgia Farabaugh was a woman on council in the 1950s and to find out about her all of a sudden as we’re trying to dig this stuff up was kind of cool. She was on council for 20 years in those days and only missed one meeting in 20 years. She did that because she didn’t know what those men were going to do without her.”

Nerenburg also mentioned Jessie Haver Butler, a Pueblo native who became a notable sufferagette and the first lobbyist for the National League of Women’s Voters.

