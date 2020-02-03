Today
No events scheduled
Tuesday
H.S. Boys Basketball
Swink at Crowley County (girls/boys), 4:30 p.m.
H.S. Girls Swimming and Diving
Arkansas Valley at Tri-Peaks League meet (at Colorado College), TBA
Juco Basketball
Otero at Air Force Prep (men), 5 p.m.
Wednesday
H.S. Girls' Swimming and Diving
H.S. Wrestling
Calhan at Swink, 6 p.m.
Crowley County at Las Animas, 6 p.m.
Thursday
H.S. Basketball
McClave at Cheyenne Wells (girls/boys), 4 p.m.
John Mall at Las Animas (girls/boys), 4:30 p.m.
Juco Basketball
Lamar at Otero (women), 5 p.m.
Lamar at Otero (men), 7 p.m.
Juco Baseball
Otero at Frank Phillips (Texas) (2), noon
Juco Softball
Otero at Western Texas (2), 11 a.m.
Friday
H.S. Basketball
Buena Vista at La Junta (girls/boys), 4 p.m.
Fowler at Rye (girls/boys), 4 p.m.
Kit Carson at Cheraw (girls/boys), 4 p.m.
Moffat/Mountain Valley at Manzanola (girls/boys), 4 p.m.
Crowley County at Rocky Ford (girls/boys), 4:30 p.m.
Holly at Swink (girls/boys), 4:30 p.m.
Granada at Kim/Branson (at Kim) (girls/boys), TBA
Juco Softball
Otero at Midland (Texas) Invitational, TBA
Saturday
H.S. Basketball
Swink at Fowler (girls/boys), noon
Las Animas at Simla (girls/boys), 1 p.m.
Cheraw at Springfield (girls/boys), 2 p.m.
Rocky Ford at Hoehne (girls/boys), 2 p.m.
South Baca at Kim/Branson (at Kim) (girls/boys), 4 p.m.
Walsh at McClave (girls/boys), 4 p.m.
H.S. Wrestling
County Line, Crowley County, Fowler at Crowley County Invitational, 9 a.m.
La Junta hosts Tri-Peaks League meet, 9 a.m.
Swink at Air Academy, TBA
Juco Basketball
Colorado State club team at Otero (women), 6:30 p.m.
Juco Baseball
Frank Phillips (Texas) at Otero (2), noon
Juco Softball
Otero at Midland (Texas) Invitational, TBA
Sunday
Juco Wrestling
Otero at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
Juco Softball
Otero at Howard (Texas) (2), noon