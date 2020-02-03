The La Junta High School girls basketball team played a pair of games last weekend, edging James Irwin 27-26 at Tiger Gym on Friday and it defeated Florence 43-38 on the road on Saturday.

La Junta 27, James Irwin 26

The James Irwin game was very low scoring, however, the Lady Tigers mustered enough points to take the one-point win.

"We came out with a game plan to box and one, and we knew if we didn't score, it was going to be rough," said LJ coach Cayla Proctor. "We weren't sure what they had, because we hadn't played them in three years, so we just came out as prepared as we could. We really struggled trying to take out two big girls while in foul trouble, but I'm proud of how the girls came through anyway."

The game started slow as La Junta had an 8-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Tigers scored six points in the second quarter, but held the Lady Jaguars scoreless and La Junta led 14-6 at halftime.

The Lady Tigers pushed the lead to 18-8 midway through the third quarter. However, James Irwin came storming back and it reduced the La Junta lead to 18-16 at the end of the period.

The Lady Jaguars took a 21-18 lead early in the fourth, but Sierra Reisch tied the score with the game's only 3-point basket. James Irwin regained the lead at 23-21, but Breyona Lucero scored four straight points to put La Junta back on top.

The Lady Tigers then held off the Lady Jaguars for the win.

Hayden Mayo led La Junta in scoring with 10 points. James Irwin's Ramiyah Byrd led all scorers with 17 points.

La Junta 43, Florence 38

The Lady Tigers took an 11-6 lead after the first quarter on Saturday, but the Lady Huskies cut the lead to 21-17 at halftime.

La Junta exploded for 18 points in the third quarter and it held Florence to just seven as the Lady Tigers increased their advantage to 39-24.

Florence outscored La Junta 14-4 in the fourth, but could come no closer than a five-point deficit.

Reisch led the Lady Tigers with 13 points and Mayo was next with 10. Florence's Alexis Dudley led all scorers with 15 points.

What's next

La Junta (10-4, 4-2 Tri-Peaks League) will host Buena Vista on Friday.

"We lost to them last year in double overtime," Proctor said. "So the girls kind of want some revenge. But I think we will be pretty evenly matched with them."

The JV team plays at 4 p.m., and the varsity at 5:30 p.m. at Tiger Gym. The C team plays at 7 p.m. at the intermediate school gym.

La Junta 27, James Irwin 26

James Irwin — Byrd 6 5-12 17, Venegas 0 3-4 3, Guerrero 0 0-0 0, Somerville 3 0-7 6, Toralba 0 0-0 0, Widjaja 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0, Service 0 0-0 0. Total 9 8-23 26.

3-point goals — none.

La Junta — Reisch 1 0-0 3, Haugen 0 3-7 3, Sanchez 1 1-2 3, Tafoya 0 0-0 0, Mayo 5 0-2 10, Frazier 1 0-0 2, Lucero 1 3-5 5, Salazar 0 1-2 1. Total 9 8-18 27.

3-point goals — Reisch 1.

James Irwin 6 0 10 10 — 26

La Junta 8 6 4 9 — 27

Fouls — James Irwin 15, La Junta 19. Fouled out — Reisch.

La Junta 43, Florence 38

La Junta — Reisch 13, Mayo 10, Haugen 6, Sanchez 6, Frazier 2, Salazar 2. Total 43.

Florence — Dudley 15, Leibel 8, Bilbrey 6, Masar 4, Simmons 3, Adamic 2. Total 38.

La Junta 11 10 18 4 — 43

Florence 6 11 7 14 — 38

khamrick@ljtdmail.com