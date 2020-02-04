Denver Metro and the I-25 South Gap experienced very bad weather and dangerous driving conditions on Monday, but the worst of the storm was not expected to hit La Junta until Monday night. Snow was anticipated to start during the evening and to continue through the night.

Steve Hodanish of the Pueblo National Weater Service said temperatures Tuesday will be in the low 20’s with a light wind, which will make it feel colder.

La Juntans can look for milder temperatures with the sun coming out on Wednesday, and on Thursday the temperature will be getting up to almost 50. Hodanish predicts upper 50’s on Friday and probably nice for the weekend.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com