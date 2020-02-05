Wreath cleanup at Roselawn

Spring is coming and cleanup at Roselawn Cemetery began last Saturday. That was the official day that Christmas decorations had to be removed.

Thank you to the volunteers who gave willingly of their time and helped pick up the fresh wreaths that had been placed in December for Roselawn’s first Wreath Across America ceremony honoring our veterans who have served. It was so nice to see so many young people step forward and work hand in hand and in an hour we were done. We started at 8:30 a.m. and by 10 a.m. the parking lot cleared out — doors locked.

A million thanks to each and everyone of you. A special thanks to the Central High School ROTC volunteers. It's amazing what can be accomplished if everyone pitches in lends a hand and does their part.

Thank you and bless you all.

Lucille Corsentino, Pueblo

Repealing the death penalty

Anthony Mestas’ article on repealing the death penalty should cause anyone who understands the difference between supporting life and serving justice to criminals a moment of reflection on what Bishop Stephen Berg believes.

The true failure of the death penalty is that our justice system and laws have become so convoluted that it can take decades to carry out a sentence.

If it were used justly, without prejudice and administered quickly with one appeal, it would be an excellent deterrent and cost very little to maintain and rid society of those who can possibly cause further harm the longer they live.

The idea that murderers should be afforded dignity is not a biblical concept. People who try and reconcile a “progressive” belief with scripture without taking all scripture into account, fail to understand the full attributes of God.

Jesus talked about visiting prisoners, he also said it would be better for a man to have a millstone hung around his neck and be thrown into the depths of the sea than to harm a child.

When we say Jesus would not support the death penalty, we fail to take into account that as the Word of God, He was the lawgiver in the book of Leviticus that called for the death penalty for certain evils.

God is about life, however, he also is about justice. People who murder and commit evil crimes against others deserve the opportunity to repent before justice is served.

James Lutack, Pueblo