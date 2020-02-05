Survivors of Suicide support group

to meet Saturday

Sangre de Cristo Community Care will host a Survivors of Suicide support group at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and will continue to meet on the second Saturday of each month.

There is no fee to attend the class and it is open to any community member in need of support for grief symptoms following the loss of a loved one to suicide.

Sangre de Cristo Community Care’s team of certified grief and loss counselors will provide those in need a temporary reprieve from the emotions and symptoms of grief while cultivating a space to commiserate with others who have experienced a similar loss

For more information, call Crystal Gerlock at 542-0032 or go to sangre.org/event/survivors-of-suicide/.

A comet ride and a look at Pluto

The Christa McAuliffe Planetarium at Centennial High School, 2525 Mountview Drive, will present the program, “New Horizons, a virtual trip through the Solar System on the Hale-Bopp comet.” This feature also examines how comets came to be in the formation of the early Solar System.

Dave Furry will present “What’s up in the Sky” for late winter. The feature will be followed with an exploration of the changes in thinking that resulted in Pluto’s change from a planet to a Kuiper Belt Object.

Shows will be at 7 and 8 p.m. There will be no late seating at either program.

Cost is adults, $5; students, $2; and those under 5 years old are free of charge.

Payment may be made by cash or check only. Credit or ATM cards cannot be accepted.

Backyard Poultry Workshop

Colorado State University Extension will hold a Backyard Poultry Workshop from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 31 at 701 Court St.

The workshop is for those interested in small scale poultry production, from backyard to small business. Participants will learn about purchasing chickens, housing, care, nutrition and waste management.

Registration is required by March 26.

To register, mail or bring a check or cash to the CSU Extension/Pueblo County office, 701 Court St., Suite C, Pueblo, CO, 81003 or pay with a credit card through Eventbrite: backyardpoultry2020.eventbrite.com

Registration fee is $10 per person or $15 per couple sharing materials.

For more information, call 583-6566.