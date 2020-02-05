Micah Duran is one of seven siblings — five sisters and a younger brother.

The Pueblo West High School junior has been wrestling for bathroom time since he was a kid.

“Bathroom time is literally nonexistent,” Duran said. “I get in the shower and it’s always cold because they use the hot water.”

Wrestling for bathroom time, attention and more has helped Duran become a better wrestler.

Last year Duran qualified for state, but fell short of reaching the podium. This year, Duran has his sights set on a better finish.

“I want to be top four, hopefully top three at state,” Duran said. “I just have to get in the (wrestling) room every day, work hard with no injuries.”

Duran is one of six wrestlers who reached the Class 4A state championship tournament last season, and he did so as a sophomore.

He hopes his experience, along with his five other state qualifying teammates will pay dividends this season.

“It’s good to get in there and know what to expect when you’re older,” he said. “You can make it count for the last two years.”

Duran has wrestled since he was little, his dad got into the sport at a young age. He lived in Denver prior to moving to Pueblo West as a freshman in high school.

It wasn’t until his freshman year that Duran began to love the sport.

“I didn’t really start liking it until my freshman year,” Duran said. “But the grind is just different. Competition in high school just sort of made me fall in love with it.”

Duran is wrestling at 152-pounds this season, jumping up two weight classes from a year ago. While undersized, Duran utilizes his pace and mental strength to compete with stronger opponents.

Strategy is a key component to Duran’s approach on the mat.

“It’s like a chess match,” Duran said. “All sports are mental too, but I feel like there’s a lot of strategy and a lot of thinking.”

Duran focuses on his strategy throughout practice each week and even during duals. He often watches the matches before his to see what his teammates accomplish.

Another key component of Duran’s strategy is working nerves out before a match. He said being calm and composed is key to winning.

“I have to make sure I’m calm because the adrenaline and nerves are going to come,” he said. “I just take a couple of deep breaths and watch the match before me. Then it’s time for me to be ready to go.”

Just about halfway through the season Duran is only halfway to where he wants to be.

He and his teammates are focused on making a push for a state title, and Duran is focused on improving each and every day.

“I’m just focusing mentally and praying for state,” he said. “Then when I get there, it’s just time to do what I worked on all year.”

