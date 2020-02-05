Five Cyclones signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday, declaring their ambitions for continuing their athletic careers at the college level.

Pueblo West High School seniors Chandler Mason and Brodie Blackford will continue their baseball careers; Michael House will continue his football career; Rhyan Moore will continue her track and field endeavors; and Katelyn Deville will continue playing softball.

The five student athletes signed their letters at a celebration held at Pueblo West’s auditorium Wednesday afternoon.

Chandler Mason

Mason will continue his baseball career for Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif. next year. The Gauchos play in the California Community College Athletics Association.

As a junior, Mason played in all 31 games during the Cyclones’ Class 4A state title run.

Mason hit .358 while driving in 32 runs, scoring 30 times and hitting 3 home runs. He smacked 7 doubles and 6 triples while slugging .703.

As a senior, Mason led the Cyclones football team to a state semifinal game, losing to eventual champion Pine Creek. He was named Pikes Peak League MVP, and was named to the all-state first team in 4A.

Brodie Blackford

Blackford will play at Division III Hendrix College in Conway, Ark. next season.

As a junior he was named to the Class 4A all-state baseball second team last season after helping lead the Cyclones to their first state baseball title.

Blackford hit .466 with 47 runs batted in, 26 runs and one homer.

During Pueblo West’s 8-6 victory over Silver Creek in the state title game last year, Blackford went 2-for-2, driving in three runs and scoring once. In the state semifinal game against Holy Family, Blackford went 2-for-3, scoring twice and driving in three runs again.

Michael House

The Pueblo West second-team all-state offensive lineman and first team all-Pikes Peak Leaguer will take his talents to Division II Eastern New Mexico next year.

The 6-0, 225-pound House played tackle and guard for the Cyclones during its 2019 run to the Class 4A state semifinals. House was a key player on an offensive line that helped Pueblo West to an 11-2 overall record and perfect 5-0 mark en route to a league title.

House is also a member of the Cyclones’ track and field team. He finished 15th at the Class 4A track and field championship, throwing the discus 128-feet, 4-inches.

Katelyn Deville

Deville will continue her softball career at Trinidad State Junior College.

As a senior on the Pueblo West softball squad, Deville hit .448 with 14 runs batted in, 12 runs, 5 doubles, a triple and a home run.

Her junior year, the catcher and first baseman hit .397, scoring 29 times and driving 22. She hit 10 doubles, 3 triples and a home run.

Rhyan Moore

Moore will further her track-and-field career at Division-II Western Colorado in Gunnison.

The senior high-jumper finished 8th in the girl’s high jump at the Class 4A state track-and-field championship last year with a jump of 5-feet.

As a junior, Moore cleared 5-feet and one-half inch, finishing in a tie for 7th. During her freshman campaign, Moore finished 13th, jumping 4-feet, 10-inches.

Moore also competes in 100-meter hurdles and long jump.

In addition to track-and-field, Moore swims for the Cyclones swimming and diving team.

