Recently elected D60 board Vice President Margaret Wright believes that discipline within Pueblo School District 60 deserves a closer look.

During January's regular board meeting, Wright pressed for a conversation about the way D60 disciplines students, which in turn led to a spirited discussion on whether children are being unfairly targeted through law enforcement-issued citations, which Wright terms "tickets."

Coincidentally, that same day, a brief video clip in which an Ersilia Cruz Middle School teacher can be heard using profanity in an attempt to bring order to his classroom surfaced, leading to an investigation by leaders of that D60 charter institution.

Wright said that following a board retreat, she became concerned about "tickets as a form of discipline. I'm also hearing concerns in our community about tickets being used as part of our disciplinary practices, because there appear to be a high number of tickets."

Continuing, Wright said she was told about a 10-year-old who received a "ticket" simply for being too loud in class.

The district's high suspension rate was next cited as a source of concern.

"In 2018-19 we had 2,347 total out-of-school suspensions, with 1,472 un-duplicated," Wright announced. Suspensions, she said, "affect our attendance rates and the amount of time our students receive instruction: and the lack of instruction time impacts student performance, which affects our district performance rate.

"So I'm asking that we as a board look at our discipline policies."

Wright then alluded to a "stakeholder's committee" discussion on "the children's code," specifically "accountability without criminalization."

"If the state is looking at that, perhaps we should look at our own policies: to make sure we are in line and doing the best for our kids," she said.

Board member and past president Barb Clementi said the legislation referred to by Wright — which limits out-of-school suspensions or expulsions in preschool through the second grade to specified circumstances — "is probably something we should look at and how it might affect our policies."

As to Wright's claim that suspensions are hampering students' ability to learn, Clementi said, "While it's absolutely important to have kids in the building, and in the classroom, it's also important that we have a strong discipline procedure, so that the kids who are there can learn.

"Sometimes, all it takes is one disruptive child in a building that can disrupt the entire educational process. So we need to keep that in mind: there has to be a balance between the rights of the individual and the rights of the whole student body."

Board member Tommy Farrell, elected along with Wright in November, voiced support for a presentation and discussion on the district's discipline policies.

Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso then asked Wright if by "tickets," she is referring to citations issued by law enforcement personnel.

"Tickets and suspension rate," Wright replied, adding that the board, and not staff, should be the ones to process and discuss the requested information.

That led board member Dennis Maes to point out that the input of staff, especially from Mike Bayer, director of school culture, wellness and safety, is integral to a discussion that could, potentially, result in a policy shift.

"Mr. Bayer has worked for several years, particularly with local law enforcement officers, in terms of establishing some sort of policy as to what is a ticket that should be written and what is discipline that should be handled by the school," Maes said. "So I think it's absolutely necessary to have the people that understand those things involved."

Maes said the data should include suspensions, and the reasons behind them.

"I guess I'm particularly troubled that a 10-year-old was given a ticket for being too loud," Maes said. "I don't know what that means. It sounds to me like it's more of a situation, without knowing the facts, that perhaps a student was unruly in the classroom and needed to be reprimanded for some other reason."

Wright then returned to the concept of "accountability without criminalization."

"If a student is on the street, and the police stop the student, the student has a right to say, 'I want my parents here,' 'I need an attorney,'" she said. "But the question came up, 'What about in the school setting?' There seems to be some discrepancy about when parents are notified that their children have been charged with something.

"Does the child get a chance to say, 'I don't want to speak?,' or is it because you are in a setting where you are told to respect the administration that you answer questions?"

On a related note, Richard Duran, executive director of Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy, of which Ersilia Cruz Middle School is a part, said Wednesday the matter of the educator caught using profanity in the classroom "has not been resolved yet. As a personnel matter, we do not make public statements regarding confidential matters."

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia