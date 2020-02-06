BIRTHS
Arellano: Born to Bernadette Garcia and Ronnie Arellano, Pueblo, a son, Feb. 5 at Parkview Medical Center.
Garcia: Born to Rosa Morales and Brian Garcia, Pueblo, a daughter, Feb. 4 at Parkview Medical Center. Miell: Born to Marissa and
Hames: Born to Breana Cook and Kenneth Hames, Pueblo, a son, Feb. 3 at Parkview Medical Center.
Miell: Born to Nathaniel Miell, Pueblo, a daughter, Feb. 5 at Parkview Medical Center.
Morris: Born to Andralyn and Brande Morris, Pueblo, a son, Feb. 4 at Parkview Medical Center.
DEATHS
PUEBLO
Feb. 5
Carara: Velda R. Carara, 92. Roselawn.
Feb. 3
Rusovick: Charles "Chuck" Rusovick, 76. T.G. McCarthy.
Jan. 29
Martinez: Raymond M. Martinez, 62. Angelus.
BOONE
Earhart: R. Jeff Earhart, 68, Boone, Feb. 4. Montgomery & Steward.
LAMAR
Carter: Vernon W. Carter, 84, Lamar, Feb. 5. Peacock, Lamar.
LAS ANIMAS
Ballez: Alfred Ballez, 77, Las Animas, Feb. 4. Horber, Las Animas.