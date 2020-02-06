Funeral services for longtime Las Animas, Colorado, resident, Durward W. “Bill” Jacobs, will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Horber Funeral Chapel, 404 Locust Avenue, Las Animas, Colorado. Pastor Diane Hutson will officiate. Interment will follow at Bent County Las Animas Cemetery, 28082 County Road 10, Las Animas, Colo.

Durward W. “Bill” Jacobs was born on Jan. 29, 1928, in Lamar, Colo., to Edna May (Hooper) Jacobs and George Wilson Jacobs. He passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Prairie View Village Assisted Living in Las Animas where he had resided since August of 2011.

Bill graduated from Bent County High School with the Class of 1946. After graduating from high school, Bill worked on wheat harvest, farmed for a neighbor and rented his Dad’s farm until being drafted into the Army in 1951. Bill was very patriotic. He served 2 years and 6 days in the Army.

Upon his honorary discharge from the Army, he returned to farming.

Bill married Verna Barlow in 1961 and they operated the Palace Hotel Cafe for 8 years and he also farmed during this time. They later divorced. He married Mary Edna Montoya in 1974. Bill later sold his farm and moved closer to town and he along with Mary operated an antique shop in Las Animas.

As a young man, his first job was working at the Melina Hay Mill Northeast of Las Animas. Bill worked for 30 years for Don Stwalley and Rick Stwalley at Las Animas Oil Company in Las Animas. Bill never met a stranger. He loved to visit with friends and family about experiences in his life and memories he had of loved ones. Bill was very knowledgeable regarding history of Las Animas and Bent County.

He was a good friend to many and will always be remembered for his kind heart and friendship.

Bill is survived by his many close extended friends and family members as well as his stepchildren, Mary Ellen Schafer, Carolyn Montoya, Linda (Jerry) Heyer, Michael Montoya, Orlando (Luanne) Montoya, and Donald Montoya.

Bill is preceded in death by his spouse, Mary Edna Jacobs on June 2, 2018; parents, Edna and George Jacobs; brother, Jesse in 2016; step-daughter, Charlotte Montoya; and close friend, Don Stwalley.

Memorial contributions may be made to Prairie View Village Assisted Living, 821 W. Second Street, Las Animas, Colo., 81054.