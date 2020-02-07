CANON CITY — A 38-year-old local man has been charged with vehicular homicide and other charges after he allegedly ran over his 1-year-old son Jan. 23.

Isaac Bullard, is charged with vehicular homicide, child abuse resulting in death, driving under the influence and careless driving. The victim would have turned 2 years old this month, according to reports.

Following the accident, during which Bullard ran over his son while reversing out of a driveway, authorities executed a search warrant at the home that will be the subject of a second filing of charges at a court hearing Feb. 25.

During a court appearance Friday, Bullard’s attorney, Doug Richards of Denver, sought a modification of bail conditions, asking that Bullard be allowed to return to Texas. Richards asked for a personal recognizance bond for Bullard and the refund of his $25,000 cash-only bail.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley McCuaig asked that Bullard’s bail be revoked because in the two weeks since Bullard has been on bail, he has not submitted “to a single (urine analysis) test, has not turned over his passport and has proven he is unwilling to comply with court orders.”

McCuaig argued that Bullard is charged with significant felonies that could come with a significant prison sentence. He pointed out Bullard has the ability to flee because of resources he owns, which includes more than $100,000 worth of equipment.

Richards said Bullard did not comply with bond conditions due to the fact that he was dealing with a serious health issue. District Court Judge Lynette Wenner asked for documentation on the health issue and also ordered Bullard to undergo an immediate drug test, which came back “presumptive positive for marijuana, which we expected,” Richards said.

Wenner did not change the bond amount and also ruled she would not allow Bullard to return to Texas.

According to a probable cause affidavit, surveillance footage from a neighboring home showed Bullard and the boy walking around the vehicle in the driveway. The footage then shows Bullard “backing out of the driveway and backing over the boy,” according to the affidavit.

The footage showed Bullard returning about 14 minutes later, picking up the boy, getting into the truck and leaving. Bullard took the boy to the main fire station and the child was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

According to a separate affidavit filed Jan. 24, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home, recovering 79 marijuana plants and an “elaborate closed-loop” butane hash oil extraction lab. The search also revealed the front room of the residence contained “a child’s sleeping area made out of a cardboard box.”

Agents recovered an AR-15 and two other firearms. During the search, authorities “noticed a child’s ball which appeared to be relatively new underneath stands holding the marijuana plants,” according to the affidavit.

At the conclusion of the search, some of the evidence agents seized “included over 100 pounds of marijuana,” according to the affidavit. It was not clear from the affidavit if that 100-pound figure included the live plants.

Bullard remains free on a $25,000 cash-only bail.

