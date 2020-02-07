The sun was trying its hardest to burst through light snow and gray clouds Friday morning above the campus of Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Perhaps it was reminding everyone of its power,a power that soon will help make the university more energy efficient.

CSU-Pueblo recently signed a power purchase agreement to bring a $17 million solar panel power project to the university as the main generating source for the academic campus.

On Friday, CSU-Pueblo President Timothy Mottet and other administrators held a celebration announcing the partnerships with the university, Johnson Controls, Inc., Capital Dynamics and Black Hills Energy.

“We are here today to recognize a significant amount of work that adds to the goals of this university as well as (Colorado) Governor (Jared) Polis’ renewable energy goals,” Mottet said to members of the community, students and the CSU System Board of Governors.

Mottet said this is a one-of-kind project, marking the first university in the state to reach “net zero electric” efficiency, which means the solar panels will produce enough electricity to meet the school’s electricity needs.

This includes long-term power purchase agreements and a long-term lease of approximately 22.3 acres of fenced-off solar array area on the north side of campus.

“The cost will be financed by Capital Dynamics with oversight from Johnson Controls. CSU-Pueblo will then purchase the electricity generated by the solar project at advantageous rates for the next 25 years,” Mottet said.

Charles McGinnis, with Johnson Controls said the project is setting a new standard and vision for what can be done at universities throughout the country.

“We are really excited about being a partner with CSU-Pueblo and helping the great state of Colorado,” McGinnis said.

Mottet said this is an important step toward the campus utilizing renewable energy and decreasing its impact on the environment.

He spoke about the university’s commitment to the guiding principles of its Vision 2028.

“One of the eight guiding principles is for this institution to live sustainably where we as an institution dedicate resources and develop programs and policies that support sustainable living,” Mottet said. “Additionally, Vision 2028 is designed to strengthen the financial sustainability of our university. Ladies and gentleman, we are implementing our strategic plan.”

Mottet said of the four greening government goals in the Executive Order D 2019 016 from Polis, CSU-Pueblo has far exceeded three of those goals, including greenhouse gas emissions, energy management and renewable energy.

The state is requiring reduced greenhouse gas emissions by at least 10% below fiscal year 2014-2015 levels by end of FY 2022-2023. It also is required to reduce energy consumption per square foot by at least 15 percent by the end of FY 2022-2023, using FY 2014-2015 as a baseline.

Agencies and departments will increase the percentage of renewable electricity consumed or purchased by state facilities to 5 percent by the end of FY 2022-2023.

This project was fully supported by CSU-Pueblo cabinet members, the CSU System Board of Governors, and was moved forward with help from the Office of the State Architect and Taylor Lewis, program engineer at the Colorado Energy Office.

“Because of the innovative spirit and the initiative shown here at Colorado State University, we are proud to stand here today and say that CSU-Pueblo is leading the way for higher education becoming the first campus in the state to make this ambitious goal a reality,” said CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank.

CSU-Pueblo faced the issue of volatile energy costs in Pueblo area and a desire to be a leader in renewable energy and CO2 reduction in higher education. As a result, the campus will benefit with locked-in electricity costs for 25 years and a fully self-funded solution.

This boasts $2 million dollars in guaranteed excess savings over the term of the deal, with maximized 30% renewable energy investment federal tax credits. The amount of Co2 this project is saving is equivalent to isolating a forest the size of the entire CSU-Pueblo campus.

Nancy Tuor, chair of the CSU System, agreed that CSU-Pueblo has become a higher education leader with respect to energy consumption.

“This is a commitment shared by all CSU campuses and a priority of our system as a whole,” Tuor said.

“This multi-year project will allow CSU-Pueblo to contain our energy cost where we will be able to direct more of our resources toward our mission, which is to develop students so they are able to navigate work and life in a rapidly changing world,” Mottet said.

