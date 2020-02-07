Police robots are becoming more prevalent as law enforcement agencies increasingly turn to machines to handle dangerous jobs.

On Friday, the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office showed off the Pueblo Metro Bomb Unit’s newest gadget.

A $300,000 hi-tech robot was purchased with money Pueblo County received from the federal Justice Assisted Grant program. The JAG program is designed to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime and to improve the criminal justice system.

The new versatile robot replaces an outdated model the Metro Bomb Team has utilized the past 14 years to assist with locating explosive devices in Pueblo County and in surrounding counties.

“It was getting to the point where we were having issues getting replacement parts for it, so we went to the sheriff and the chief and asked them if we could look at starting to purchase a new one,” said Sgt. Dustin Taylor, Bomb Unit commander.

The JAG grant was applied for in 2017.

Jerad Velasquez with the bomb unit remotely demonstrated the robot’s advanced technology Friday at the Southwest Motors Events Center at the Colorado State fairgrounds Friday.

The robot was able to climb a flight of stairs and locate a small backpack set underneath an audience seat.

“The biggest difference in this one is the articulation of the arm. Our previous robot — while very good when we got it — quickly became obsolete when they started bringing in new arms for the robot that actually had more of a capability of moving side to side, around corners and underneath objects instead of just out and down and up and just bending the wrist,” Taylor said.

The robot is designed to go up and down isles of airplanes and to reach into the overhead compartments. The height on the arm is more than 7 feet.

“With the types of packages we come across with, this really meets our needs,” Taylor said.

“Instead of putting a (bomb) tech in a suit right away, we can actually send down the robot to get an idea what we are looking at … It definitely keeps us safer up until we have to make that hand-on approach.”

The robot can use other technical tools to determine if there is an explosive in a package, including an examination tool that can see inside the package.

Robots allow law enforcement to closely examine a device without putting the officer in danger. The sleek, compact design of the robot allows for it to be utilized in areas that have been built up or are in confined spaces. The robot features a single arm that allows for an operator to move it horizontally or vertically and has the capability of lifting an object weighing up to 44 pounds. The robot can travel up to 6 miles per hour and is extremely mobile, allowing it to easily maneuver over stairs, slopes, gaps and obstacles up to 20 inches in height. Accessories, such as cameras and tools, can be mounted on the robot as well.

Taylor said tools can help the robot have a range of up to a half a mile away from the robot.

“Today is a great day for Pueblo and Pueblo County and, frankly, the South Homeland Security Region,” said Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport.

The JAG grant also allowed for the unit to attain new protective clothing for bomb techs.

“Without the collaborative effort between the agencies here, these kinds of materials and efforts are impossible,” Davenport said. “We are very excited to be able to deliver this kind of service to our citizens.”

Davenport said being able to deploy a robot with the sophistication that this one has to check and render safe an explosive increases the safety to the bomb team members and the community.

Undersheriff J.R. Hall said it’s been a longtime goal of Sheriff Kirk Taylor, who could not attend the robot presentation, to revitalize the relationship with the Pueblo Police Department to make sure everyone had the right equipment for the right time and the right job.

“When we put our heads together and our technology together and our ability to work together, we get great things,” Hall said.

“We went all in to make sure that we got the right technology for the right kind of security from our bomb techs that are both from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and the Pueblo Police Department.”

