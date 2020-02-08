Footnotes Dance Club

to host dinner/dance

Footnotes Dance Club, a ballroom dance club, will host its third dinner/dance of the season Feb. 22 at the Pueblo Country Club, 3200 Eighth Ave. Music will be provided by the Carlos Crull Band.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., a plated dinner at 6:30 p.m., with dancing to follow from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Choice of entrees will be Bistro Beef with Brazilian herb butter, Brazilian Chicken (Galinhada) and rice, and stuffed mushrooms with vegetables (Feijohada).

All levels of dancers are welcome. Footnotes’ objective is to encourage people who enjoy ballroom dancing to share good food, music, dancing and the opportunity to meet friends who have a common interest in ballroom dancing.

Cost is $50 per person for the dinner and dance ($35 for full-time college students); and $25 per person for the dance only.

All monies must be paid in advance to Footnotes Dance Club, 379 Liberty Point Place, Pueblo West, CO 81007.

Gentlemen are encouraged to come in black-tie or dark suits, and for the ladies, long or short evening dresses.

For more information, call Fran Dodd Mcconnell at 547-0165 or by email at fdoddart@gmail.com.

SCTB to hold Trails Bash

The Southern Colorado Trail Builders will hold its annual Lake Pueblo Trails Bash at 10 a.m. March 8 at Lake Pueblo State Park.

Participants should meet at the Quail Run Pavilion (near the Visitor Center).

Activities will include group mountain bike rides, hikes (family friendly) and runs and games.

Event participation is free with paid entry to Lake Pueblo. Participants must purchase a Lake Pueblo day pass or hold a Colorado Parks and Wildlife annual pass.

For more information, go to southerncoloradotrailbuilders.org.

Fountain Creek Cleanup

clarifications

In a Thursday article titled “Water Sentinels to Host Fountain Creek Cleanup,” it was reported in the Chieftain that all participants under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

However, all participants under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult during the Fountain Creek Cleanup on Saturday.

Also, cleanups are held every third Saturday of the month; not every third Friday.