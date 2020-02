Victor Joe Mondragon, 40, from the 900 block of Jones Avenue, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for possession of more than 112 grams of a controlled Schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute. He was being held in jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Shannon David Smith, 34, from the 100 block of North Union Avenue, was arrested Friday on a warrant for aggravated robbery. He was being held in jail without bail pending a court appearance.