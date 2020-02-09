A report card by the Colorado Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers released last week showed that Colorado’s transportation infrastructure is in need of a permanent funding solution.

In the report Transportation received a C-.

Rod Slyhoff, president of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, said there is a capacity problem on state highways and interstates, meaning Colorado isn’t building enough new lane miles.

“There’s a big movement in the state Legislature to try to encourage more local, regional transportation authorities. Colorado Springs has one that has been working well,” Slyhoff said.

Slyhoff said Pueblo County explored a similar idea about six years ago.

“It would be an additional tax that the citizens of Pueblo County would pay specifically for transportation areas,” Slyhoff said.

Slyhoff said the tax proposal six years ago did not seem to fit.

“That’s the case for a lot of areas throughout the state. But I think this problem is more of a statewide issue. We’ve neglected at a state level to really maintain what we have and to fund additional roads and improvements,” Slyhoff said. “The funding mechanism has been really tough.”

Slyhoff noted that three times Colorado voters have rejected different transportation proposals that the Legislature put forward.

“We’ve always said they were terrible proposals to begin with. The last one had no ending date. It would go on forever and it was not real specific,” he said. “The voters are just not going to vote for that. That is just growing government.”

Slyhoff said the state has to bite the bullet and consider raising the gasoline tax.

He said the study’s point about the gas tax is spot on.

“If Colorado is going to have enough money to invest in its roads, we need to consider increasing the gas tax.”

“We are one of the few states in the country that has not raised their tax in recent time. I think ours was in the 1990s.”

According to ASCE, Colorado drivers pay 13 percent less, at .22 cents a gallon, than the national average per gallon for gas taxes.

Slyhoff said raising the gas tax would generate more revenue, but explained that the state also would need to look at setting aside funding that can improve roadways in Colorado that are not the four-lane interstates.

“We are a state that has one four-lane east/west corridor and that’s I-70 that passes over the highest mountains,” Slyhoff said.

“And we have (U.S.) Highway 50, which is probably 60% two lanes. I think it would make sense to try to develop it as a four-lane highway across the state because it is further south and doesn’t have quite as bad weather,” Slyhoff said.

Slyhoff said adding lanes to U.S. 50 would help relieve congestion on I-70.

“And it would help us in Pueblo to gain the infrastructure we need for manufacturing. We’ve advocated that for several years,” Slyhoff said.

“When we put new dollars into new lanes, we always focus on the heavy metropolitan areas. You put a lane in and in two days, it’s full again, and then they start talking about another lane.”

Slyhoff said trucking associations have told him that if U.S. 50 were to be improved, they would rather use it than the I-70 corridor.

“U.S. 50 has one major pass in Monarch Pass between here and the Utah border, compared to what you have with Vail Pass and all of those passes on I-70,” he said.

With transportation as a key focus for the 72nd General Assembly, Fix Colorado Roads supports a legislative package that includes new and equitable funding sources — not only from those driving gas-fueled vehicles, but also electrical vehicles; and continuing general fund funding and future bonding.

Slyhoff said roads also need to be taken care of locally.

“The city is working on that with the enterprise fund they have set up. But we need to improve those state highways. It is affecting our companies getting merchandise out to their buyers. It’s also affecting their ability to get raw materials to make more,” Slyhoff said.

“It’s just going to get worse if we don’t bite the bullet and probably have to pay a little bit more in taxes and raise our gas tax. But if we do that, the state needs to come up with a specific list of projects that they follow and they do,” he said.

“They need to spread them out throughout the whole state.”

Pueblo County does not rate infrastructure. However, bridges are audited annually by CDOT.

The 2020 county bridge projects are North Creek Road, replacing two bridges that were washed away during flooding; and the Boone Road bridge replacement.

Flood repairs on Overton and North Creek Roads also are scheduled in 2020, as well as 30th Lane to address road and drainage infrastructure improvements in conjunction with CDOT.

Planning projects include Purcell Boulevard, design/expansion; McCulloch Boulevard, road and drainage improvements; Gale Road, road and drainage improvements; and Greenhorn Creek bridge, which is in design for a grant request in the fall.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517