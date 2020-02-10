The men on the street crew have their hands full in the winter. The wide temperature changes in the lower Arkansas Valley take their toll on our streets and alleys.

First there is a crack in the pavement, then it fills with water when it rains or snows. When that water freezes, the ice expands the crack. The next day, the temperature may climb to around 50 or 60 degrees. The ice melts, leaving behind a widened crack.

“That crack turns into a pothole,” said Frank Magana of the street crew.



Pursuant to a recent discussion at the City Council meeting on Monday, potholes are a big concern for La Junta residents. Unfortunately, filling potholes in the winter is time-consuming and not cost-effective.



Either Gilbert Leyba or Frank Magana has to drive the asphalt truck to Pueblo at Martin-Marietta to get the asphalt in the winter. All Rite, the summertime source, does not make asphalt in the winter. The asphalt truck has a heated hopper in it that holds six tons of asphalt, but they usually fill it with four tons, because that’s about as much as they can get down in the time span it will be workable. They heat the asphalt to 238 degrees.



To use the asphalt, the crew also needs tack oil to distribute on the surface so the asphalt can stick. Sometimes they have to go to Colorado Springs to get the heated tack oil in the winter. There are four men on the street crew right now. A fifth will start the first of March, said City Engineer Darren Adame.



To lay asphalt, the temperature of the ground has to be at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit, said Magana. “We usually lay asphalt when the ground temperature is about 60 degrees,” said Adame.



“La Junta has 45 miles of paved streets and alleys,” said Adame. “That’s a lot of territory for five men to cover. We have very good men on the street crew.” Today it was just Magana and Leyba, but it was too cold to fill potholes. Today, there was another problem.



When it snows, the men get started at 5 a.m. to clear the streets and alleys. First they clear the path for emergency vehicles to get to the hospital. Next come the school routes. They use a mixture called Squeegee for the streets, consisting mainly of sand and a little salt.



To lessen the cracks in the streets, City Manager Rick Klein has ordered a machine which will lay down a rubberized material that can expand and contract in cracks. “That will be a summertime job,” said Magana.



“We thank Mr. Klein for his support,” said Adame. “We keep up with equipment.” But he repeats again and again, “We have a fine hard-working street crew.”





bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com