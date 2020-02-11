El Pueblo History Museum will host a special celebration commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the League of Women Voters of Pueblo from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday.



Friday is the 100th anniversary of the founding of the League of Women Voters, a nationwide civic group that originated as a support organization to encourage women of the early 20th century to exercise their right to vote. TThe League of Women Voters of Pueblo was formed in 1945.



This celebration will be held at El Pueblo History Museum in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Pueblo. There will be cake and light refreshments and honors for longtime League of Women Voters members.



This event is free and open to the community.