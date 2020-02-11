PUEBLO – In 2019, the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation Directors approved 34 grants and awarded nearly 20 college scholarships to various nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions throughout Southeastern Colorado. Through the Foundation’s grant application process, the following organizations were awarded grants:

Pueblo and South-Central Colorado (Walsenburg, Trinidad)

- Posada (Pueblo) for upgrades to security at their temporary shelter for families with children.

- Center for American Values (Pueblo) for the 2020 Bob Rawlings on Value Speakers series.

- Huerfano County Historical Society (Walsenburg) for digitizing newspapers and providing tours.

- Huerfano County Youth Services (Walsenburg) for children’s programming.

- Beulah Heritage Commission for relocation of historic cabin and educational programs.

- City of Pueblo I-25 Artwork Project for the Gateway to the Southwest sculpture.

- Pueblo Crisis Pregnancy Center to support life coaching, peer to peer support and reproduction programs.

- Villa Bella Expeditionary School (Pueblo) for outdoor learning and playground equipment.

- CSU-Pueblo Friends of Football to help bring the 2A & 3A State High School Football Championships to CSU-Pueblo.

- Junior League of Pueblo to support children in foster care.

- Catholic Charities (Pueblo) for school readiness programs for children ages 3-5.

- Southeastern Colorado Heritage Center (Pueblo) for the renovation of their community meeting room.

- Mount Carmel Center for Wellness (Trinidad) for youth leadership programs.

- Care & Share Food Pantry (Pueblo) for new equipment.

- Pueblo Diversified Industries to increase their gym capacity.

- Pueblo Symphony for free children’s concerts and music literacy programs.

- Boys & Girls Club of Pueblo County for transportation needs.

- Sangre de Cristo Arts Center and Conference Center for Da Vinci & Eureka exhibits.

- Colorado State University–Pueblo for renovations on the Rawlings Sports Complex.

Lower Arkansas Valley

- Southeastern Colorado Creative Partnership for murals in La Junta’s Pocket Park.

- Friends of the Rocky Ford Museum for exhibit improvement.

- La Junta Picketwire Players for community theater workshops.

- John W. Rawlings Heritage Center (Las Animas) for exhibit updates.

- Crow Luther Cultural Center (Eads) for renovations to their community building.

- Bent County Community Center (Las Animas) for after-school programs, computer programs for math, literacy and physical activity equipment.

- Bent County Early Learning (Las Animas) to provide affordable childcare.

- Bent County Development Foundation (Las Animas) for art programs at the Fort Lyon Supportive Residential Community.

- Southeast Colorado Hospital for building improvements and generators.

San Luis Valley

- Girl Scouts of Colorado to expand programs in Saguache, Conejos and Rio Grande counties.

- Boys & Girls Club of San Luis Valley (Alamosa) for character, leadership, sports and rec programs.

- Costilla County for fire mitigation.

Upper Arkansas Valley

- Canon City Golden Age Council Senior Center for a route management system to transport seniors.

- Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County (Buena Vista) to increase STEM based programs for youth.

- Boys & Girls Club of Fremont County (Canon City) for character, leadership, sports and rec programs.

Scholarships

The Rawlings Foundation gives yearly scholarships to the following institutions to help students residing in the 18-county area. The following institutions receive scholarships for qualifying students:

- CSU-Pueblo

- Pueblo Community College

- Otero Junior College

- Lamar Junior College

- Trinidad State College

- Adams State University

The Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation is a private family foundation with a mission to enhance Southeastern Colorado and the San Luis Valley through arts, education and culture. The Rawlings Foundation was created in 1988 to find ways to give help in the communities in Southeastern Colorado whose citizens were loyal subscribers to The Pueblo Chieftain/Star-Journal Publishing Corporation, which was owned by the family for more than 100 years. Nonprofits that are in the following counties are eligible for funding: Pueblo, Mineral, Chaffee, Saguache, Rio Grande, Conejos, Fremont, Custer, Alamosa, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca.

The next available grant cycle deadline is March 19. For more information, please visit www.RHRfoundation.org.