Pueblo West boys defeat Centennial

The Class 4A No. 8 ranked Pueblo West High School boys basketball team defeated Centennial 70-38 last Thursday in South-Central League play at Centennial.

Cyclones senior Taylor Harris scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting while pulling down a game-high 9 rebounds. Junior center Makai Funaki added 10 points, while junior Xavier Hatch and senior Jimmy Wardle scored 8 each.

On Monday, Pueblo West lost 69-51 to East at Mel Spence Gymnasium.

Harris led all scorers with 25 points and senior Nicolas Hanenberg added 8.

Pueblo West fell to 13-6 overall and 4-2 in league play.

East leads Pueblo West by 2 full games in the S-CL standings (as of deadline on Monday).

Pueblo West girls shut down Centennial, East

The Lady Cyclones rolled Centennial 95-3 Friday at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium.

Pueblo West didn’t allow a single made field goal. Centennial only hit 3 free throws throughout the game, scoring just one point in the second half.

Senior Hannah Simental scored 21 points, sophomore Gabby Louther scored 18 and senior Maya Sanchez scored 10.

The Cyclone then topped East 63-24 at home on Monday.

Simental scored 19, while juniors Marissa Leyva pitched in 11 and Shayla Padilla scored 9.

Pueblo West is 18-1 overall and 6-0 in S-CL play. The Cyclones are 2 full games ahead of South and 3 full games ahead of East (as of deadline Monday).

The Lady Cyclones are ranked second in the CHSAA poll and No. 1 in the RPI standings.

Swallows boys lose to Peyton

The Swallows Charter Academy boys basketball team lost 54-30 to Peyton at home last Thursday in non-district play.

SCA junior Colby Roberts scored a game-high 17 points while shooting 7-of-12 from the floro, senior Devon Jones scored 7 and sophomore Steven Weitzke added 4.

The Spartans dropped to 5-10 overall and are 2-7 in Class 2A District 6 play.

Currently, Swallows is 51st in RPI.

Swallows girls drop game to Peyton

The Swallows girls lost 66-22 at home to Peyton on Feb. 6 in non-district play.

Senior Jessie Vallejos scored a team-high 10 points, while junior Madisyn VanNorman and freshman Megan Contreras scored 6 each.

The Lady Spartans are 3-12 overall and 1-8 in district play.

SCA is 54th in the RPI standings.

Pueblo West divers finish 1 and 2 at S-CL meet

Pueblo West sophomore Hailey Garner scored a total of 428.9 points to capture the 2020 South-Central League one-meter dive championship at Centennial on Saturday.

Cyclones freshman McKenzee Pfeifer scored a 359.2, securing second place and qualifying for the Class 4A swimming and diving championships in Thornton on Feb. 18.

Garner qualified for state earlier in the season, and will join Pfeifer as the only two Cyclones representatives at state.

Pueblo West finished fifth as a team while Pueblo County won its seventh consecutive league title.

Pueblo West wrestling beats Rye, loses to County at Tri-County dual

The Cyclones wrestling team defeated Rye 77-6 at the Tri-County Dual at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium on Jan. 5.

Pueblo West 106-pounder Lonny Anderson pinned Cameron Mcalhany; 132-pounder Joseph Wicker pinned Rye’s Gabe Schaap; 170-pounder Hayden Crosson went up a weight and defeated Aiden Dennison via a 15-0 tech fall; 195-pounder Mason Ledbetter pinned Trevor Perkins and 220=pounder James Romines pinned Devin Samuelson.

The Cyclones lost to Pueblo County 48-33.

Pueblo West 145-pounder Nick Wilson pinned George James; 170-pounder Hayden Crosson defeated Roger Valdilles 8-2; Dillon Derting pinned Gianni Tucci at 182-pounds; and Lonny Anderson pinned Zion Mares at 106-pounds.

The Cyclones will travel to Broomfield for regionals this weekend.

Pueblo County hockey loses to Pine Creek

The Pueblo County co-op hockey team lost 11-0 to Pine Creek on Feb. 6 at the Pueblo Ice Arena in Class 5A Summit League play.

The Hornets are 2-12-1 overall and 2-7 in league play.