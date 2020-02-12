On Saturday evening, photographer Joe Klune of Pueblo West was honored with a reception to open his exhibit at Gallery 313, located at 313 Santa Fe Avenue in Pueblo.

The exhibit of Klune’s photographs will continue at the gallery until the first week in March. Klune is a well-known art show judge and president of Southern Colorado Photography Society. Gordon Schockey, owner of Gallery 313, also is a photographer. His and other photos are on exhibit.



The reception on Saturday night featuring Klune attracted photographers and friends from the area.



Klune is a die-hard film photographer, but does love his Galaxy 8 for the ability to take shots on the spot when he sees something that would make a good photograph for exhibit. An example of the process is the photo of colored glass objects in a window, which he spotted on a recent trip through Walsenburg.



Klune’s cell phone camera is his constant companion in a custom-made leather case attached to his belt.



He and the cell recently made a trip off the beaten path to take some photos of the Morley Church, well known to passengers of the Southwest Chief to Albuquerque. It is a game with photographers on the train to line up at the windows as soon as they see the coal pile at Morley, because they know the church is coming up. Unfortunately, the church is behind wires in that shot. The more serious photographers go down in their cars and walk over to the church from the road, which is what Klune did.



The church is interesting to photographers and painters partly because it is just the front of the church, and the sky is behind the windows. Klune switched his photo from color to black and white on his camera-phone, a trick not on your everyday cell phone.