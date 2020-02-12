Lyndell Bickford, 72, of La Junta, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center, La Junta. Arrangements are pending with Ford – Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.
