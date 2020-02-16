The Blackburn Dennis Community Center hosted their annual Valentine Banquet on Friday.

Approximately 40 people attended the event in spite of the snowy weather.

The meal consisted of beef and pork roast with gravy, vegetables, fresh rolls, and a dessert.

After the meal, the staff called bingo and handed out prizes to the winners of each game.

The center serves lunch Monday through Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meals are $5 a piece.

The center also regularly hosts special events, exercise classes, Bible studies, and various other events.

"We are a community center, not a senior center, " said Lorreta Vickers, Center President.

You can find the menu and event schedule on the Blackburn Dennis Community Center Facebook page, or by calling (719) 826-2035.