As of Feb. 3, you will now find the Fowler Town Hall and Police Department at 114 E. Cranston Ave.
Hours of operation are as follows:
8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Thursday; and Friday 8 a.m. - noon.
Phone number is (719) 263-4461.
