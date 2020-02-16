University of Nebraska

Sunday

Feb 16, 2020


Sadie Brewer of Olney Springs has been named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

Brewer, a freshman psychology major, was named to the list for the College of Arts and Sciences.

More than 5,700 students at Nebraska were named to the list for the fall semester.