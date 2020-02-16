Sadie Brewer of Olney Springs has been named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Brewer, a freshman psychology major, was named to the list for the College of Arts and Sciences.
More than 5,700 students at Nebraska were named to the list for the fall semester.
Sadie Brewer of Olney Springs earns honor
