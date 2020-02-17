The second-ranked Rocky Ford High School wrestling team won the Class 2A Region 4 Tournament last weekend at Otero Junior College's McDivitt Center. The Meloneers also qualified 12 wrestlers to compete at this week's Class 2A State Tournament, which will take place at the Pepsi Center.

"It was a good overall showing," said Rocky coach Mike Jurney. "We need to finish a little better next week than we did today. I'm proud of the kids. We've now won seven regional championships in a row, so it's a good deal."

The Meloneers scored 244 points, easily outdistancing second-place Lyons, which scored 181.

Rocky won three individual championships including Michael Maldonado at 120 pounds, Jadon Baldonado at 160, and Jesse Tapia at 220.

The Meloneers had seven additional finalists including Benny Carlos Gonzales (106), Joe Zamora (126), Quinton Venard (132), Santino Mendoza (138), Joziah Maestas (145), Ignacio Perez-Rodriguez, and Peyton Froman (285).

Also placing for Rocky Ford were David Duran, who was third at 113, Isiah Garcia, who was third at 170, and David Medina, who was fourth at 152.

Maestas' status for state is up in the air as of press time. He was penalized for a misconduct following his championship match, was disqualified, and he may miss the state tournament.

Crowley County and County Line tied for fourth place with both teams scoring 140 points.

The Chargers qualified seven for state, which included two individual champions. Adam Schulz remained undefeated on the season in winning the 170-pound title. Dillon Buford was the champion at 113.

Crowley County had another finalist in Jaden Harris, who was second at 195.

The other Charger state qualifiers are Tach Brewer, who was third at 138, Tanner Howells, who was third at 152, Case Buford, who was fourth at 126, and Sam Parker, who was fourth at 182.

County Line also had seven state qualifiers, which included one champion in Jaime Ibarra. Ibarra won the 182-pound title.

The remaining Rivals who qualified for state are Ty Michael, who was third at 106, Aiden Michael, who was third at 145, Tate Krentz, who was fourth at 132, Brooks Jones, who was fourth at 195, and Chase Stolzenberger, who was fourth at 285.

Swink placed seventh with 87 points. The Lions will send three wrestlers to state, and all three were regional finalists.

Michael Romero was the champion at 106 pounds, and he was named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler. Tatum White was second at 113, and Matthew Mendoza was second at 160.

Fowler was eighth with 71 points. The Grizzlies had two state qualifiers in J.J. Horn, who was second at 220, and Orin Carnes, who was fourth at 160.

Rounding out the local teams was Las Animas, which placed 11th with 32 points. The Trojans had one state qualifier in Alex Torres, who placed third at 120 pounds.

The state tournament will begin on Thursday and will end on Saturday.

"It's going to be tough," Jurney said. "But once you're on the bracket, everybody is 0-0. So we'll just go wrestle hard and get things to happen."

Class 2A Region 4 Tournament

Team scores

Rocky Ford 244, Lyons 181, Peyton 171, County Line 140, Crowley County 140, Trinidad 93, Swink 87, Fowler 71, Holly 47, Ellicott 35, Las Animas 32, Calhan 28, Baca County 21, Kiowa 20, Simla 20.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com