Valentine “Tim” Torrez of Dodge City, Kan., entered into rest, Feb. 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born to Mike and Rosa Torrez May 21, 1955, in La Junta, Colo. He was 64 Years of age. Tim is survived by his son, Eli Torrez of Kansas City , Mo., siblings; Catalina (Jim) Harris of Plano, Texas, Alvino Torrez of La Junta, Pedro Torrez of La Junta, Blas (Tammy) Torrez of Hugo, Colo., Jose (Darlene) Torrez of Santa Maria, Calif., Ledia (Mike) Ayala of Leoti, Kan., Nieces and nephews include, Whitney Blackwood, Chaka Harris, Kerri Britain, Quincy Harris, Michael Torrez, Tara Jones, Sarah Torrez, Matthew Torrez. He is preceded in death by his parents Mike and Rosa Torrez, brothers, Eddie Torrez and Gilbert Torrez.

Tim worked at the Broce Concrete company for several years and was currently employed at the Kansas Department of Transportation, where he provided 30 years of service to KDOT and Southwest Kansas. Tim began his KDOT career as a Mechanic Helper at the Dodge City Area Office in 1989. Later that year he transferred to the Dodge City Subarea as an Equipment Operator I.

In 1992 he moved to the Dodge City Construction office as an Engineering Technician II and was promoted to Engineering Technician III in 1993. As an Engineer Technician III, Tim was responsible for overseeing state highway projects. This includes performing engineering tests, inspecting projects, calculating contract quantities used on a project, and making sure that materials and the finished project meet state specifications.

Tim said it doesn’t seem like he’s been with KDOT for 30 years, but that he enjoys seeing light at the end of the tunnel as he got closer to his retirement. Tim enjoyed fishing and hunting. His side job was Still working with concrete and he especially loved visiting his son and spending time with him. He will be missed by all those who knew him.

A 9:30 a.m. Rosary will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. All services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in La Junta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the loving care of the Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home.

Online Condolences and Shared Memories can be made at johnsonromero.com.