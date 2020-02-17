Pueblo West boys lose to East, top South and County

The Pueblo West High School boys basketball finished the week winning two of its three games last week.

The Cyclones lost 69-51 to East on Feb. 10 in South-Central League play at Mel Spence Gymnasium.

Taylor Harris scored a game-high 24 points and Nicolas Haneberg added 8 in the loss for West.

Pueblo West rebounded on Feb. 11 with a resounding 84-57 win at South in league play.

Jimmy Wardle scored 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting, drilling seven 3-pointers to lead Pueblo West. Hanenberg scored 15and Harris added 10.

The Cyclones finished the week by edging Pueblo County 52-48 in league play at Jerry Kersey on Feb. 13.

Harris dropped a game-high 30 in a back-and-forth game that came down to the wire.

Pueblo West finished last week 15-6 overall and 6-2 in league play with two regular season games remaining.

West entered the week No. 9 in the Class 4A rankings and 13th in the PRI standings.

Pueblo West girls extend win streak, capture league title

The Pueblo West girls basketball won all three games last week to extend its win streak to nine.

The Lady Cyclones topped East 63-24 at home on Feb. 10 in S-CL play.

Hannah Simental scored 19 points to lead the Cyclones, while Marissa Leyva added 11 and Shayla Padilla chipped in with 9.

The Cyclones then beat South 58-26 at home on Feb. 11 in league action.

On Feb. 13, Pueblo West secured its fifth S-CL title and first since 2018 by beating Pueblo County 57-23.

The win brought Pueblo Wet to 20-1 overall and 8-0 in league play.

The Cyclones entered the week still ranked No. 2 in Class 4A and still No. 1 in the RPI rankings with two regular season games remaining.

Swallows boys top Las Animas, lose to Rocky Ford

The Swallows Charter Academy Boys basketball team lost to Rocky Ford 45-39 in Class 2A District 6 play on Feb. 11 in Rocky Ford.

Devon Jones led all scorers with 12 points and Seven Weitze added 10 for the Spartans.

SCA bounced back on Feb. 13 by defeating Las Animas 64-47 in district play at Swallows Gymnasium.

Jones scored a game-high 24 points and Matthew Vallejos scored a season-high 18 points to lead Swallows.

Friday, Swallows defeated John Mall via forfeit.

Entering this week, SCA is 7-11 overall and 4-8 in district play.

Swallows girls beat John Mall, lose twice

The Swallows Charter Academy girls lost to Rocky Ford 58-26 on Feb. 11 in Class 2A District 6 play in Rocky Ford.

Jessie Vallejos led the Spartans with 10 points and Megan Contreras added 4.

SCA lost to Las Nimas 51-35 at home on Feb. 13 in district action.

Vallejos scored 9 and Contreras added 8 in the loss.

The Lady Spartans ended the week on a high note, defeating John Mall 45-30 at home in district play on Friday.

The Spartans once again were led by Vallejos who poured in 15. Contreras scored 13 and Maddie Wertsbaugh added 8.

Swallows entered the week 4-14 overall and 2-10 in District 6 play.

Pueblo West wrestling wins Region 2 title

The Pueblo West wrestling team won the Class 4A Region 2 wrestling championship in Broomfield on Saturday.

The Cyclones qualified 13 of their 14 wrestlers for the state tournament held at the Pepsi Center this weekend.

Hayden Crosson won the 160-pound regional title while 126-pounder Kobi Montano; 138-pounder Matthew Holdredge; 145-pounder Nick Wilson; 170-pounder Dominic Derting; and 182-pounder Dillon Derting; all placed second.

Joseph Wicker finished third at 132-pounds as did 195-pounder Mason Ledbetter.

Cyclones 113-pounder Logan Anderson; 120-pounder Jacob Chrisman; 152-pounder Micah Duran; 220-pounder James Romines; and 285-pounder Lucas Ledbetter all finished fourth.

All top-4 finishes qualify for the state tournament.

Pueblo West’s 13 state qualifiers is the most among 4A schools.

Pueblo County hockey loses to Castle View

The Pueblo County co-op hockey team lost 7-1 at Castle View on Friday in non-league play.

The Hornets are 2-13-1 overall and 2-7 in Class 5A Summit League play entering this week.

