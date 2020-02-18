Nova Stella Yoga will continue to meet the high demand for stress management and self-care among Pueblo School District 60 educators through an hour-and-a-half long mindfulness workshop Friday.

“Back in August, Pueblo City Schools reached out to us, Nova Stella, and said that they really wanted to start integrating mindfulness, self-care for the students; more self-soothing type of techniques with them,” said Melissa Stecklein, co-owner of Nova Stella Yoga and physical education teacher at Goodnight School.

After hosting a two-day workshop focusing on students, Nova Stella decided to expand its workshops to teachers and staff members for Friday. The workshop will start at 8 a.m. in the Pueblo South High School fitness room. Teacher sign-ups for Friday’s self-care workshop filled up within a half-hour, Stecklein said.

“For the teachers the class… the intention is for them to leave with some tools in their belt on how to like manage their own stress personally because the better they are personally, the better the teacher they are,” Stecklein said. “Then have how to integrate some of these techniques into their classroom and create a more positive environment in their classroom.”

Stecklein said the classroom often can be a high stress environment as many students deal with rough lives at home and trust counselors and teachers to help them cope with the stress. She said teachers also deal with large class sizes and fulfill multiple roles for each student.

“We have kids that are… they’re coming in with a lot of trauma and the kids are expected to sit there for hours and do all these assignments and learn,” Stecklein said. “The teacher is dealing more with behavior, they are counseling them, they are mothering them. There’s a lot more to these jobs than just their academics.”

As a teacher in D60 teacher herself, Stecklein said she has employed many of the techniques that will be part of Friday’s teacher workshop.

“I use them in the classroom to help calm the kids down,” Stecklein said. “They’ve helped me when I’ve had that troubled student who I might not understand why he is closed off or having a meltdown. I’ve learned some techniques that have allowed me to help the child like some breathing techniques, some calming questions, some guided little partner conversations.”

Stecklein said she has even used simple stretching exercises to help calm a distressed student. She also uses such techniques to help students prepare to complete a task and instructs students to use similar techniques when stressed at home.

Nova Stella Yoga is located at 313 S. Union Avenue. Amanda Guerrero and Amie Cordova join Stecklein as co-owners. All three owners are Pueblo natives and former D60 students.

“It’s really fulfilling for us to give this back to our hometown and the kids,” Stecklein said. “In case they need it, they can take it with them forever. It just makes us really happy.”

