One of Pueblo's premier winter events is just around the corner.

The annual Pueblo Polar Plunge is scheduled for Saturday at Lake Pueblo, 640 Pueblo Reservoir Rd.

Registration for the event is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and the plunge will take place at 10 a.m.

The Polar Plunge is a statewide event at which people wade into the freezing cold water to raise money for Special Olympics Colorado athletes.

Participants raise money to take a dip into the frosty waters of Lake Pueblo, or other lakes across the state, and all of the funds raised from the Plunge go toward supporting Special Olympics Colorado and its 25,000 athletes statewide.

Many who participate do so in teams, but individuals also can do the Polar Plunge.

The fundraising for this year's Polar Plunge in Pueblo already has begun in earnest.

The top individual fundraiser as of Tuesday had raised just over $1,100 for the event, while the top team had raised just south of $3,000, according to the Pueblo Polar Plunge website.

Three other teams have raised over $1,000 already as well. And four other individuals were listed as having already raised over $500.

Last year's event drew roughly 100 participants, and a bevy of law enforcement officials such as Sheriff Kirk Taylor and Police Chief Troy Davenport are mainstays at the Polar Plunge.

The overnight low temperature being forecast for Friday into Saturday morning is 25 degrees, so this year's participants can expect the water to be as chilly as ever when they plunge into it on Saturday.

