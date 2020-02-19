Two bills authored by state Rep. Bri Buentello that would benefit public and higher education have advanced in the Colorado Legislature this week.

The House on Wednesday passed a bill authored by Buentello, a Pueblo Democrat, and Rep. James Coleman to foster more diversity in the state's educator workforce. It was approved on third reading by a vote of 50-13.

“As a Latina and a former special ed teacher, I know firsthand how crucial it can be for students to have educators who reflect their identities and life experiences,” Buentello told reporters Wednesday. “I’m always looking for ways to support teachers and improve our educator workforce, and I’m proud that the House voted to do just that today.”

Studies show that students of color do better in school when they have teachers with backgrounds and identities similar to their own, said Coleman, a Denver Democrat.

“I know from my own experience that having a teacher who looked like me made all the difference in my education and upbringing," he said. "Today, we’re hoping to make a difference for students of color everywhere in Colorado.”

Under HB20-1007, the Department of Higher Education and the Department of Education would create a workgroup on diversity in the workforce that would investigate barriers to a diverse educator pool and recommend strategies to increase recruitment and retention of a diverse educator workforce. The bill now moves to the Senate.

In Colorado, 76% of teachers are women, according to Buentello's research. Meanwhile, 67% of teachers identify as white women. Furthermore, only 46% of elementary school teachers pass the certification exams the first time despite graduating from accredited teacher preparation programs. Additionally, only 38% of black teaching candidates, 45% of Hispanic candidates and 75% of white candidates pass the licensing test.

On Tuesday, Buentello’s bipartisan bill to make it easier for service members, their families and veterans to receive in-state tuition at Colorado community colleges was unanimously approved by the House Education Committee.

“If you served our country and you want to go to school in Colorado, you should be able to receive in-state tuition without going through red tape,” Buentello said. “Recently discharged members of the military, veterans or military members and their families who move frequently often face significant bureaucratic hurdles when seeking to qualify for in-state tuition, and today we took an important step towards ending that.”

HB20-1275 would allow an active or honorably discharged member of the U.S. armed forces or one of their dependents to be eligible for in-state tuition status at a community college, regardless of whether the person satisfies Colorado domicile or residency status. Military families relocate on average once every two to three years, leading to increased difficulties in satisfying residency requirements, according to data from militaryspouse.com.

