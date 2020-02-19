Austin is a golden ray of sunshine at Swallows Charter Academy where he works as a therapy dog bringing big smiles and squeals of excitement to the students.

The 2-year-old golden retriever has worked in the classrooms and hallways since last October after he and owner Ana Bentz underwent four, intense-six week courses from puppy class to therapy dog training through PetSmart in Colorado Springs. Now as he walks the hallways of the school, its hard to say who has a bigger smile: Austin, or the students who rush to greet him.

“I was in the pick up line to get my kids when Austin was a puppy and Kathryn Meyer, director of student services said, ‘Oh my gosh we need a therapy dog,’” Bentz said. “It was a lot of practice and a lot of work but as a therapy dog, Austin can still be a dog and doesn’t always have to be working like a service dog does.”

“His presence just lifts everybody’s spirits,” said Cindy Compton, executive director of the school. “He is loved around here and is a real powerful addition to our staff.”

Young kids in crisis especially benefit from Austin’s comfort. One first grade student, who lost a parent, took advantage of Austin’s healing vibes.

“One of the comforts that student had here at the school was Austin — he made a real big difference and impact,” Compton said.

Bentz is a former newborn and pediatric nurse who loves children and makes herself and Austin available on a regular basis. She has two children in school at Swallows but, “I’m Austin’s mom - I don’t have a name,” she jokes.

“I am just here to help when I can because I volunteer a lot at the school and he hates it when I leave him home alone,” Bentz said. “He loves it and the smaller the kid the better - his tail just get’s going.”

“The kids love him,” Compton said, plus his impact and positivity spreads to the teachers and staff as well.

“When the kids have struggles like depression, anxiety or sadness we don’t really know or know why but he cheers up a kid in a positive way and it is immediate. Kids with struggles deliberately seek him out,” Compton said.

Austin’s notoriety spreads past the school, where residents often see him and Bentz on their daily runs.

Of the 700-plus students in the kindergarten through high school classes at the charter school, only two can’t participate with Austin because of fear issues connected with dogs. Whether there is a student in need or a class that meets a goal and requests a visit with Austin as a reward, the fluffy pooch is ready to please.

His glossy coat gets shampooed and conditioned once a week, plus he is brushed daily. He even gets his teeth brushed so he can give kisses as part of his therapy.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps