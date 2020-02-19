If you’re easily shocked, offended or startled by loud noises, you might want to skip “Clark Gable Slept Here.”

However, if you’re used to living in a world where R-rated language and adult situations are part of your daily reality, then the darkly comic play showing at Impossible Playhouse is worth a look.

You can’t say the playhouse doesn’t provide adequate warning about what you’ll be seeing and hearing if you decide to take this theatrical adventure. The front of the program advises people that the play is “for mature audiences only.” On the page listing the names of cast members, there’s a notation that “gun shots will be fired during this performance.”

A disclaimer about salty language is delivered during an opening announcement that’s censored with bleeps to protect sensitive ears. Mostly censored, that is.

From there, the cast and crew can’t be held responsible for your delicate sensibilities. The play opens in the bedroom of a suite at the ritzy Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood, with three of the main characters standing over the mostly naked body of a male prostitute who apparently has died of a drug overdose.

Gage Holland is the hotel manager, called to the scene after his Spanish-speaking maid Estella discovered the body. Holland, in turn, summoned Jarrod Hillard, business manager for Patrick Zane, who had rented both the room and the prostitute.

Zane has left the hotel to attend the Golden Globe awards ceremony that evening, so Hillard immediately goes into damage control mode to protect his client. Hillard calls Morgan Wright, a beautiful Hollywood “fixer” who might owe him a favor.

The circumstances of the prostitute’s demise seem pretty straightforward, until Estella reports, with Holland’s translation, that she also saw a dwarf run out of the room. A dwarf clad in black leather. With a limp. And a scar on his cheek. And a mysterious doctor’s bag.

Holland is horrified when Hillard talks about disposing of the “residual evidence” — that being the prostitute’s body. And Estella just seems anxious to get the heck out of there. But Hillard isn’t ready to cut the hotel staffers loose until the situation has been contained. And neither is Wright, who bursts onto the scene wearing a sparkling red dress and a no-holds-barred attitude.

After the intermission, the audience starts to learn more about the prostitute’s back story, which isn’t compatible with Hillard and Wright’s goal of resolving the incident quickly and quietly.

Zane, voiced offstage as the other characters watch him on television, makes a surprising acceptance speech after winning an acting award despite his apparent lack of acting talent.

The seemingly demure Estella has a few surprises up her sleeve as well. And, of course, there’s new information about the scarred, limping, leather-clad dwarf and his bag.

The play has some laugh-out-loud moments, but throughout most of the performance you may be chuckling quietly, not wanting to drown out the next in a fast-flowing stream of sarcastic barbs.

If you want to dig beneath the humor, there’s some commentary on how society views homosexuality as well as a scathing send-up of the shallowness and debauchery of Hollywood.

The hotel room set is simple but effective, and the acting is very good.

Johnny Lucero, the actor who plays Holland, dutifully serves as the straight man for the jokes that are unfolding all around him. Frannie Chacon, who plays Estella, manages to express herself in such a way that even if you only know a few words of Spanish, you can pick up on what she’s saying and feeling.

Billy Herrington, who plays Travis the prostitute, gives a surprisingly animated portrayal of a dead guy.

Then there are David Conley and Brandi Garner, who play Hillard and Wright, respectively. These two inhabit characters who not only realize they’re creatures of a town built on make-believe, they embrace and wallow in that knowledge.

If there’s an overarching theme to the play, it’s about shattering illusions in a place built on illusion. That holds true right through the closing lines, which call into question one of the story’s most basic truths.

If you’re looking for a classic Hollywood ending, you may leave disappointed. But to paraphrase a line from one of Clark Gable’s most famous characters, the main characters in the play bearing his name probably don’t give a damn.

“Clark Gable Slept Here” continues showing at the Impossible Playhouse, 1201 N. Main St., Feb. 21-22 and Feb. 28-29, with performances at 7:30 p.m. each night. General admission prices are $15.